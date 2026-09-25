Rangers-Twins Series Preview: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Injured List

The Texas Rangers opened their three-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Friday with something left to play for. That's all you can really ask.

The Rangers (79-80) have played a relentlessly mediocre season, but that's been the track for every team in the American League West. The race is down to two teams, the Rangers and their rivals to the South, the Houston Astros. It's been that way for more than a month and neither team has been able to get significant separation from the other.

While the Rangers are in Minnesota, the Astros are in West Sacramento, Calif., wrapping up their season with a four-game series against the Athletics. One could argue the Astros got the better matchup. But there's nothing Texas can do about that now. All the Rangers can do is win games, as many as possible, until the season ends and let the chips fall where they may.

Texas doesn't have complete control of its destiny. The Rangers have known since they left Houston in early August that any tie with the Astros would result in Houston claiming a playoff berth. That's because the Astros won the Silver Boot series, thereby claiming the tiebreaker.

For that reason, a tie won't do. The Rangers must finish one game ahead of the Astros to win the AL West.

The Chicago White Sox have clinched a playoff berth in the American League, the fifth of six playoff spots. There's only one playoff berth left that's up for grabs and that's the American League West. It's down to the Rangers and the Astros. Three games, one champion.

The Rangers can't afford to lose.

Here is a preview of the series, with the pitching probables and the injured list.

Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minn.

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Friday: 7:10 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Twins: Twins.TV

Saturday: 3:10 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Twins: Twins.TV

Sunday: 2:10 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Twins: Twins.TV

Radio: Rangers: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 (Friday-Saturday); KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270 (Sunday); Twins: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy App, LosTwins.com

Probable Pitchers

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday: Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (11-10, 3.86) vs. Twins RHP Joe Ryan (6-10, 3.83)

Saturday: Rangers TBA vs. Twins RHP Bailey Ober (7-6, 4.21)

Sunday: Rangers TBA vs. Twins RHP Dean Kremer (4-5, 4.97)

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: C Kyle Higashioka (right flexor strain); DH Joc Pederson (left hand fracture)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Michel Otañez (viral illness)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Jalen Beeks (flexor tendon surgery), RHP Jose Corniell (right flexor strain), RHP Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement), RHP Cal Quantrill (right lat strain), RHP Cole Winn (right rotator cuff strain);