Mackenzie Gore Pushes for Sunday Start After Speaking with Manager

The Texas Rangers head into the final game of the first half of the 2026 season looking to best their AL West division rivals, the Houston Astros. After taking game one and dropping game two, the Rangers have to show more fight than they did Saturday night.

Despite all the injuries Texas has faced this season, the franchise holds a slim 1.5-game lead in the AL West, ranking as the only team in the division with a record above .500. If they lose Sunday afternoon, all teams in the division would be at .500 or lower going into the break.

To prevent that, the competitive nature runs deep in the Rangers' locker room, as they all know what a win on the final day of the first half would do for their momentum. That being said, Mackenzie Gore will take the mound in the series final after resting one day less than he typically does in the rotation.

And before anyone thinks it was manager Skip Schumaker's decision, it was actually urged by Gore himself.

Gore's Proposal to Schumaker

Texas Rangers starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) pitches on the road. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As reported by Shawn McFarland of The Dallas News, Gore will be the starter for the series finale after going to Schumaker and asking him for the opportunity. His last start came on Wednesday, July 8, against the Los Angeles Angels, which didn't go too well.

Gore went five innings, allowing seven earned runs, nine hits, and striking out seven through 90 pitches. The Angels would eventually win the game 13-1, but the outing must've left a bad taste in Gore's mouth.

Veteran ace Jacob deGrom was meant to get the final start of the first half for Texas, but according to recent reports, the Rangers' rotation takes a hit, as deGrom is considered day-to-day. Gore stepping up only shows how much winning with this group of guys means to him, regardless of this being his first year with the franchise.

In July, Gore has been hit hard, allowing 12 runs in 10 innings of work. In June, Gore started seeing his ERA bloat, beginning the month with a 3.96 ERA and ending the month with a 4.05 ERA. His last two starts have lifted his ERA to 4.72, which ranks 72nd in ERA among qualified starters.

If the Rangers can get a plus start from Gore going into the break, momentum would be on their side, as it allows deGrom to get healthy and the rest of the franchise to regroup for the second half fight for the AL West.