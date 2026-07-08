Rangers' Final Six Games Before All-Star Break Carry Massive Stakes

Eighty games into the season, the Texas Rangers are a perfectly mediocre 45-45. It's a familiar place for the franchise to be. For the last three seasons, it has seemed the team has hovered around .500 in perpetuity. It's not the worst place in the world, but certainly not the best, either.

But for all the middle-of-the-road baseball that's been played over the past several months, the Rangers still have an opportunity to turn it all around and set the tone for the rest of the campaign over the next six days.

Six games against fellow American League West opponents await — all of which are at home at Globe Life Field in Arlington — that could make or break the rest of the 2026 season.

Maybe that sounds like an exaggeration, but it's not. With just six games to go until the All-Star break, the Rangers need every little drop of momentum they can muster before heading off to Cabo for a couple of days to rest and reset.

If Texas can be in the driver's seat of the AL West by the time the first half of the season is all said and done, then the rest of the year is right in front of it.

October baseball could be on the horizon, after all. But if the next six days go poorly, then it's an uphill climb for the foreseeable future.

A Golden Opportunity Awaits for the Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neither the Los Angeles Angels nor the Houston Astros are ahead of the Rangers in the AL West standings. In fact, only the Seattle Mariners — Texas is currently just 1.5 games behind them — stand in the club's way of first place in the division.

These games are still so important, though. The Angels are a team the Rangers should be picking up wins against. Add in the fact that two of Texas' best pitchers — Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi — will be taking the mound during the series, and it becomes even more clear just how crucial it is for the Rangers to come away with a series victory.

The Astros series is even more important. For one, the two sides dislike each other to their cores. It also doesn't help that Houston and Texas each have 45 wins, with the only reason the Astros are behind in the standings being that they have three more losses.

Finding a way to keep that gap intact is imperative. Chasing the Mariners will already be a difficult endeavor in and of itself — especially given the fact that Texas always seems to find a way to choke against Seattle — meaning the Rangers can't afford to be in a race with the Astros as well. That would be a recipe for disaster. Keeping the gap intact is the mission.

Six days and six games to change the season. Six days and six games to completely rewrite the narrative. It's a lofty goal, but the time is now.

The Rangers want to compete in 2026 — they've flat-out said that multiple times throughout the last several years. If that goal is to be realized, then playing good baseball over the next week is a must.