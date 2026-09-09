Nathan Eovaldi’s Path to Rangers Return Gets Clearer After Key Milestone

The Texas Rangers know time is growing short for this season. Right-handed starting pitcher Nathan Eovalid knows it too.

It's why both sides seem to agree that any role he can fill down the stretch is worth getting him healthy and back on the Major League roster.

On Tuesday in Seattle Eovaldi threw a simulated game, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required). It was a 30-pitch sim game, the equivalent of two innings. It's the next best thing to a live batting practice or a rehab assignment.

It allowed Eovaldi to continue working with the team and remain with the team in case he’s needed. He’s not ready to be activated yet. But it now seems clear there's a path to get him on the roster within a week after missing a month with right elbow inflammation.

Nathan Eovaldi’s Imminent Return

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His simulated game on Tuesday was his first action since throwing a 40-pitch bullpen on Saturday at Globe Life Field before the Rangers faced the Tampa Bay Rays. The three-day rest is important to consider as Grant reported that Eovaldi’s likely next step is to throw another simulated game on Friday when the Rangers arrive in Arizona to take on the Diamondbacks in a three-game series at Chase Field.

Assuming he has no setbacks, that could set him up to be the part of the pitching staff as early as Sunday when the Rangers wrap up the series. That could be critical.

The Rangers are playing six games in six days and have rearranged their rotation to throw Cal Quantrill twice on the road trip. Quantrill was the Rangers’ August player of the month and has been their best starting pitcher since late July.

If Eovaldi could pitch on Sunday, he could give Texas one or two innings behind Quantrill in a piggyback situation. Texas has the next day off before returning home for a nine-game homestand that starts next Tuesday.

The Rangers likely would not use him in back-to-back situations. Texas could use Eovaldi every second or third day in shorter stints based on his usage.

It's not dissimilar to how he built up as a starter at the Major League level in September of 2023 when there wasn't enough time for him to ramp up in the minor leagues. However, this time there isn't even time for him to do that.

The goal is to use them as a reliever down the stretch in the hope that he can give Texas some kind of boost as they try to catch the Houston Astros and the American League West.