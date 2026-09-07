How Rangers Could Use Nathan Eovaldi Once He Returns from Injured List

Nathan Eovaldi’s elbow inflammation was ill timed to say the least for the Texas Rangers.

The two-time World Series winner has been on the injured list since Aug. 10 with right posterior elbow inflammation and only during the last homestand has really gotten any traction toward a return.

He threw a 40-pitch bullpen on Saturday at Globe Life Field, and he indicated to reporters that a live batting practice session was coming, perhaps early this week. That might be the last step before a return — because time is running out in the season, and that may necessitate different ways of using him down the stretch.

Nathan Eovaldi’s Suggest Temporary Role Change

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During an interview with The Dallas Morning News’ Shawn McFarland (subscription required), Eovaldi indicated he was all right with moving to a different role down the stretch.

“I feel my best usage would be out of the [bull]’pen,” Eovaldi said.

Much of this is based on the calendar and the Rangers faint hopes of a playoff berth. Texas has just 18 games remaining in the season and they are two games back of both the Houston Astros and the American League West and the Cleveland Guardians and for the final AL wild card berth.

Texas needs reinforcements and Eovaldi isn't the only one trying to beat the clock. Two Rangers relievers, Robert Garcia and Carter Baumler, are on rehab assignments right now. Starter Jack Leiter is in Arizona rehabbing his ankle injury and there's a possibility he could rejoin the team before the end of the season.

Traditionally, Eovaldi would pitch a live batting practice and then go for a rehab assignment at a minor league affiliate. Texas would what him built up to 75 pitches, which is typical for a starting pitcher returning from an injury. But with time of the essence, the Rangers could skip the rehab and move him to the bullpen.

There is precedent for Eovaldi skipping a rehab stint. In 2023 he spent most of August on the injured list with an elbow issue and returned for the final month of the season. Under similar circumstances, he opted not to go on a rehab assignment and built up as a starter with the Rangers. By the time Texas hit the postseason he was at a full workload and ready to help guide the Rangers to their first World Series title.

After a 40-pitch bullpen, Eovaldi is likely stretched out enough to help Texas as a multi-inning reliever. That may have to be his role down the stretch as Texas tries to get back to the postseason for the first time in three years.