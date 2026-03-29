Brandon Nimmo’s Recent Performance is Thrilling for Rangers Future Goals

There is risk in any trade. But the Texas Rangers felt sacrificing Marcus Semien to acquire Brandon Nimmo was worth it.

The trade, executed in late November, was the first major move of the Rangers in the offseason. The other one happened to be on the mound on Sunday in left-handed starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore.

Rangers leadership stated two reasons for acquiring Nimmo — they were looking for a hitter that different things at the plate and improve their overall on-base percentage. The emphasis was on creating basepath traffic.

After one series, Nimmo looks like he could give Texas exactly what it’s looking for.

Brandon Nimmo’s First Rangers Series

On Sunday, Nimmo homered for the first time with the Rangers. But he did it in a familiar park — Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. He had 10 career home runs there entering the game, all with his former team, the New York Mets.

The third-inning home run generated two runs for the Rangers, as outfielder Sam Haggerty was on first base. It also came in a lefty-on-lefty matchup with Phillies starter Jesús Luzardo. The Rangers have touted the left-handed hitting Nimmo’s near-identical splits against left-handed and right-handed pitching so he can play every day and Texas can avoid platoons.

It’s not that coincidental that he’s batting leadoff, either. That’s where Semien batted for most of his Rangers career. But Nimmo batted leadoff for much of his Mets career — until they asked him to develop more power. Then he was moved a bit lower in the order. Nimmo has hit at least 23 home runs in each of the last three seasons. His home run came with Haggerty batting in the No. 8 spot in the order.

Nimmo has showed himself to not be an exclusively pull hitter, something worth tracking this season. Entering Sunday’s game his two hits were up the middle and slightly opposite field. The other five balls put in play ranged across the diamond. It speaks to his approach. He’s not trying to pull every pitch. He’s trying to go with where the bat can take the ball.

Nimmo finished 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored on Sunday, boosting his slash after three games to .333/.429/.583. If there is a quibble, it’s that Nimmo has only drawn one walk so far. He only drew 50 walks last season, but in the three seasons before he drew at least 70 walks. There’s a good chance those numbers will come along this season.

So far, the move looks good for the Rangers — and for Nimmo.