Competition for Rangers Starting Rotation Will Heat Up Between These Two Arms

The Texas Rangers are getting squared away ahead of spring training, but there are still a few gaps to plug before the regular season kicks off at the end of March.

One of the more urgent concerns is their starting rotation, which is just about finalized, with one exception—the fifth spot is still up in the air. It's not that the Rangers don't have anyone to fill the role; it's more a matter of who is ready.

According to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, the No. 5 spot is their biggest position battle right now. Four potential candidates could fill the role. Among those are Jacob Latz, Kumar Rocker, Austin Gomber and Cal Quantrill. However, two in particular seem to be the more likely candidates.

Latz Predicted To Be In, Rocker Out

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob Latz | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Reuter's prediction shows 29-year-old Jacob Latz winning a spot in the rotation at No. 5, but he is expected to have competition with Kumar Rocker. During his 2025 campaign with Texas, he logged a 2.84 ERA and 76 strikeouts across 85.2 innings pitched through 33 games, eight of which he started. He went 2-0 last year and proved himself to be reliable on the mound, making it clear why Reuter projects him to be the No. 5 starter.

But right-hander Rocker shouldn't be overlooked. He has less time in the Major Leagues under his belt, having only made his debut in September 2024, but he has potential. Taking his 2025 stat sheet at face value doesn't directly reflect such potential, but if he can show his value in the coming weeks, he could find himself at No. 5 in place of Latz.

Last year, Rocker posted a 5.74 ERA and 56 strikeouts across 64.1 innings pitched through 14 starts. He appeared to struggle with command and previously suffered injuries. It would be more of a risk to start him, but if he isn't granted the chance, the Rangers could end up with a missed opportunity on their hands.

"Kumar Rocker still has the pure stuff to force the club's hand, but Latz has earned an extended look in a starting role," Reuter wrote.

This duo would be far more likely to start than Gomber or Quantrill, but they aren't out of the question, either. At the time of this writing, the No. 5 gap remains up for grabs, but not without proving first. The battle continues, but time is running out.

