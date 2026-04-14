Jake Burger’s Blasts Keeps Rangers Home Run Road Train Rolling

The Texas Rangers are away from home so that means they're hitting home runs. On Monday Jake Burger joined the parade.

The Rangers (9-7) beat the Athletics, 8-1, in the opener of a four-game series between the two teams that were sharing the AL West lead when the series began. For the fourth straight road game the Rangers hit at least one home run, something they've struggled with in their early home games at Globe Life Field.

While the Rangers tacked on four runs late in the game, Burger set the tone with two home runs in the first three innings to stake Texas for a 4-0 lead.

Jake Burger’s Big Blasts

114 MPH SMASHBURGER 💥 pic.twitter.com/rZF6zrsJDR — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 14, 2026

Burger hit his first home run of the game in the first inning. Athletics starter Luis Severino walked Evan Carter and Corey Seager before Burger slammed a 96-mph sinker 417 feet to give Texas a 3-0 lead.

He followed that with a solo home run to lead off the third inning, also off Severino. Burger took advantage of another sinker that was 97 mph.

Make it a double Burger! 🍔🍔 pic.twitter.com/Ej93PK3znc — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 14, 2026

Burger’s home runs pushed the Rangers to eight home runs on the road trip, during which Texas has played just four games.

Even though Texas lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the road trip opener on Friday, the Rangers hit three home runs courtesy of Corey Seager, Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter. It was the first home run of the season for both Langford and Carter. For Langford, it resulted in a minor quad strain that has kept him out of the lineup since then.

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo hit two home runs on Saturday, which accounted for all three of Texas’ runs in the loss to the Dodgers. On Sunday, Carter hit his second home run as the Rangers beat the Dodgers to avoid a sweep in the series.

Burger also continued the Rangers’ offensive show away from home. His two home runs pushed Texas’ home run total to 17 away from home. The Rangers are averaging nearly two home runs per game away from home. Texas has hit just two home runs at Globe Life Field so far this season.

Texas scored four more runs in the eighth inning, two on a single from Josh Smith and two on a double from Josh Jung. Burger’s offense was more than enough for starter Nathan Eovaldi, who pitched seven shutout innings and gave Texas his second straight quality starter. He struck out seven and walked two while allowing just three hits.