All-Star Game Ballot Features Nine Rangers Vying for Starting Positions

The Texas Rangers hope to end a short drought without a starter in the MLB All-Star Game as voting for the game began on Wednesday.

The entire ballot is available at MLB.com and features nine Texas Rangers — one at each position. Pitchers are not voted on by fans and the staffs, along with the game’s reserves, will be selected later. Voting is for the starters at each position in the American League and the National League.

The Rangers last had a starter in the game in 2024 when Marcus Semien started at second base. The game was held at Globe Life Field. The year before, the Rangers dominated the starting lineup with Semien, catcher Jonah Heim, third baseman Josh Jung, shortstop Corey Seager and outfielder Adolis Garcia. In one inning of that game Texas has six players on the field, including pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

The Rangers only had one All-Star last season — pitcher Jacob deGrom.

Rangers on All-Star Game Ballot

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

The following Rangers players are on the All-Star Game ballot:

Jake Burger, first base

Ezequiel Duran, second base

Corey Seager, shortstop

Josh Jung, third base

Danny Jansen, catcher

Evan Carter, outfield

Wyatt Langford, outfield

Brandon Nimmo, outfield

Joc Pederson, designated hitter

Of the group, Jung is the most likely to have a shot at being voted on the team. Jung is the team’s most productive batter and its only qualified hitter batting better than .300. Duran is a surprise inclusion as the second baseman. He’s played multiple positions since the start of the season and is currently playing shortstop in place of Seager.

The Rangers will have at least one player on the team if they don’t land a starter. Every team is required to have one player on the team. The game is set for July 14 in Philadelphia.

The first phase of voting began on Wednesday and continues through noon eastern on June 25. Fans can vote up to five times per day. The top vote-getter in each league will get an automatic starting spot in the All-Star Game. At remaining positions, the top two players at each of the infield positions and the top six vote-getters in the outfield (or four outfielders if the top overall vote-getter is an outfielder) move on to the second stage.

The second stage begins at noon eastern on June 29 and ends at noon eastern on July 2. The leading vote getter at each position will be named starters.