Nabil Crismatt’s Injury Big Blow to Rangers Back-up Pitching Options

Sebastian Walcott’s elbow injury was the news that caught the attention of Texas Rangers fans. But a potential depth option in the bullpen has an elbow injury, too.

Nabil Crismatt was one of several former pitchers the Rangers brought in on minor league contracts to provide back-up options for their bullpen. Texas president of baseball operations Chris Young told beat writers on Thursday that Crismatt has an elbow injury and will not pitch in the World Baseball Classic for his native Colombia.

Young said that Crismatt felt some elbow discomfort in his throwing below after his bullpen on Wednesday and had an MRI on Thursday, which revealed a ligament tear. He said the 31-year-old right-hander is likely heading toward surgery and only ruled him out for the remainder of spring training. But, depending on the type of injury, it could end his season.

The injury does rule him out as a non-roster option for the bullpen on opening day. Crismatt is 12-6 with a 3.71 ERA in six seasons and 122 career appearances, most of which were with the San Diego Padres.

Rangers Ramping Up Two Pitchers Slowly

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Marc Church. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Two young players that came up in the Texas minor league system are in camp but will have slower ramp-ups due to injuries, Young said.

Emiliano Teodo, a Top 30 prospect that Texas has converted from starter to reliever in the minors, is recovering from a back injury he suffered last fall and is behind in his throwing program. Young said that physically Teodo is fine, but the injury put him behind schedule for spring training.

“His timeline to be off the mound in the build-up is where we’re just starting [with him],” Young said. “I think he’s got a bullpen in a day or two, so he’s slightly behind but he’ll catch up.”

Texas intends to keep him as a reliever and Young believes that Teodo could still be ready for opening day. In 27 games last season he went 3-2 with a 7.20 ERA with three holds and a blown save. He struck out 38 and walked 29 in 30 innings. He had control issues and finished with a 1.87 WHIP. Still, batters only hit .231 against him.

Another young reliever, Marc Church, had a shoulder injury and the Rangers are taking their time with ramping him up. Young described him as a “little bit behind.” The right-hander made his MLB debut in 2024, made the opening-day roster in 2025 but lasted only a month as he pitched in five games with a 3.86 ERA. He only pitched eight games in the minor leagues as he dealt with the shoulder issue.

