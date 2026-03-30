Rangers’ Andrew McCutchen Playfully Apologizes to Phillies Fan for Home Run

In 2018, Andrew McCutchen entered the “have bat, will travel” stage of his career. The Texas Rangers are his fifth team since leaving the Pittsburgh Pirates the first time in 2017.

That includes the three years he spent in Pittsburgh during his return engagement form 2023-25. Along the way, the now 39-year-old spent three seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, keeping him in the state.

Everyone where he goes, he becomes a fan favorite it seems. He’s already ingratiated himself to Rangers fans with a home run on Sunday and he hasn’t even played a regular season home game yet. But Phillies fans remember him, and one fan in particular, had an amusing comment for McCutchen as he crossed home plate.

Andrew McCutchen and the Phillies Fan

"I'm sorry!" 🤷‍♂️



This interaction between Andrew McCutchen and a Phillies fan is priceless 🤣 https://t.co/JMGC2b2gQx pic.twitter.com/g8Q8REyzdM — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2026

McCutchen’s home run on Sunday came in the fourth inning and scored both Corey Seager and Jake Burger to give Texas a 5-0 lead. As McCutchen crossed home plate he shook hands with Seager and then microphones picked up that Phillies fan and his comment for McCutchen.

“You gotta be kidding me,” the fans said. “Cutch, you gotta be kidding me?!”

McCutchen heard him and gave him the Michael Jordan shoulder shrug and a comment of his own.

“I’m sorry! I’m sorry!” McCutchen said with only a hint of regret.

He had a great series in his two starts and his one pinch-hit appearance for his new team. He slashed .444/.444/1.000 with a home run and four RBI. He also had two doubles. His pinch-hit appearance came on Saturday when he helped extend the Rangers’ lead to 5-3 with an RBI double.

McCutchen is one of the most productive active players in the Majors. His credentials include a National League MVP award with the Pirates, five All-Star Game selections, four National League Silver Sluggers, an NL Gold Glove and a Roberto Clemente award for his charitable work.

He’s most associated with the Pirates, where he played 12 seasons, including his first nine years. He went on the road after that looking for a chance to win a World Series ring. Along with his three seasons with the Phillies, he spent parts of one season with the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees and a season with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Texas is in Baltimore for a three-game series that starts on Monday at Camden Yards. Jack Leiter is expected to start. After that series, the Rangers have the day off on Thursday before opening the home portion of their schedule with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.