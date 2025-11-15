Rangers' Former Third Base Coach Tony Beasley Officially Hired by Pirates

Once the Texas Rangers announced that esteemed third base coach Tony Beasley would be leaving the franchise, the Rangers' community experienced a wide array of emotions. While a new look to their coaching staff wouldn't be the worst thing, it's unfortunate to lose a staff member as respected as Beasley.

The 58-year-old coach is now entering a new, yet familiar, chapter in his career after spending a decade in Texas. Although Beasley's knowledge and expertise will be missed by the ball club, this could end up being the best move for all involved, but particularly for Beasley, who is now returning to Pittsburgh.

Beasley Returns to Pittsburgh

Prior to joining forces with the Rangers, Beasley spent several years in Pittsburgh, becoming well-versed in the Pirates' community. Now, it looks like he will be returning to the city he once called home.

"Beasley is a familiar face in Pittsburgh, having spent six seasons with the Bucs as a minor league player and then several seasons as a manager, coach, and instructor at both the minor and Major League levels," as written by MLB Trade Rumors.

After his stint in Pittsburgh, Beasley found his way to Texas in 2015 when he became the Rangers' third base hitting coach. He found immense success with Texas, eventually securing a World Series ring in 2023 when his players defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks. This was, of course, a major highlight in his coaching career. Although he was successful with the Rangers, Beasley has decided to move on.

According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette, the Pirates have officially hired Beasley as their new third base coach — potentially a wise move made by Pittsburgh. Already having familiarity with the franchise, players and a strong rapport with the Pittsburgh, this should be a fairly seamless transition for Beasley and the ball club with few hiccups involved. The Pirates are busy adjusting their coaching staff, not only welcoming Beasley back but also hiring Kristopher Negron as the team's new bench coach.

Negron, like Don Kelly, a career utility man. Started as assistant to director of player development w/SEA. Triple-A West Manager of the Year in 2021.



Beasley managed 5 years in Pirates system. MLB staff 2007-10. Spent 2015-25 as Rangers third-base coach. Universally respected. https://t.co/eUqJo4nTxs — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) November 15, 2025

With the offseason now in full swing, there will be more moves to take place within Major League teams across the nation, ranging from the players to staff members. Now is the time for each franchise to start looking ahead at what they hope to see during their 2026 campaigns, and this is only the beginning of what could be a long line of transitions.

