Rangers Grant Ryan Brasier Release with No Path to Opening Day Roster

The Texas Rangers are getting down to the most important decisions of spring training. Some are easier than others.

On Saturday the Rangers announced that they granted pitcher Ryan Brasier, a native of Wichita Falls, Texas, his release as it became clear the non-roster invitee wasn’t going to make the team coming out of spring training.

The former Chicago Cubs reliever had the option to ask for his release before opening day. He can now pursue a deal with another team. With the Rangers he pitched in eight games and had a 7.36 ERA. The 38-year-old struck out two and walked none in 7.1 innings. But he gave up 12 hits and seven runs (six earned).

Rangers Bullpen Race Coming into Focus

Texas Rangers pitcher Robert Garcia. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

As a non-roster invitee, Texas would have had to open a 40-man roster spot for Brasier. Texas optioned Peyton Gray — their best performing NRI reliever in spring training — on Friday. Set against Gray’s performance, which included a team-high 17 strikeouts, Brasier had no shot to make the team.

Texas has a handful of non-roster invitees left that have not been optioned to minor league camp and could be relief options for opening day. Cal Quantrill and Austin Gomber could make the roster as long relief options, something Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said the team will need early this season as starters will be on shorter leashes due to pitch counts.

Another option is right-hander Josh Sborz, who is having a great camp after missing last season recovering from shoulder surgery. Texas may wish to give him a bit more time in the minors to build up his velocity, which was his biggest issue in returning last season.

The biggest issue for any of those non-roster pitchers is that Texas’ Major League roster looks practically set. Robert Garcia and Chris Martin are expected to share the closer role. If Jacob Latz doesn’t make the rotation, which looks less likely after his last spring start, he’ll settle back into a left-handed long-relief role. Cole Winn should handle right-handed long relief.

With four spots left, the Rangers have their eyes on right-hander Tyler Alexander, signed in December, and left-hander Jalen Beeks, signed last week, for roster spots. Then it comes down to Jakob Junis, Luis Curvelo and Carter Baumler for the final two spots. Baumler is a Rule 5 draft player that must make the opening day roster or be offered back to his original team.

The Rangers broke camp after Saturday’s game in Arizona. Texas will host Kansas City for two exhibition games on Monday and Tuesday at Globe Life Field before heading to Philadelphia for opening day with the Phillies on Thursday.