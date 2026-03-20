Rangers Most Glaring Question at Backup Outfielder Before Opening Day

The Texas Rangers had several questions to answer when they got to spring training in Surprise, Ariz., in February.

Some of them have been answered. Josh Smith has taken hold of the competition at second base and all signs point toward him being the opening day starter. Evan Carter has solidified his place in the lineup, though the Rangers could flip the center fielder with left fielder Wyatt Langford by opening day or after. But it’s not a glaring question.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The closer situation is up for grabs. But the Rangers at least have two candidates they can carry into the regular season. But a back-up outfielder? Texas has one in Sam Haggerty who seems almost certain to make the team. The other? Well, that’s perhaps the biggest question with six days left.

The Back-Up Outfielder Question

Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen. | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Early in spring training, the Rangers brought in Mark Canha on a minor league deal. To make the team, Texas manager Skip Schumaker said, he had to show he could hit left-handed pitching and be a back-up corner outfielder. That was his pathway. But a couple of weeks later, the Rangers brought in another player for the same path — Andrew McCutchen.

Texas has a good problem. Both Canha and McCutchen are good options. But, with the need for a utility infielder — and Ezequiel Duran the likely option — there is only one spot for the pair. So, who gets it?

McCutchen has been brilliant in camp, even though he’s only played six games and admitted when he signed that he hadn’t gotten much live batting practice in the offseason. But he’s made quite the impression. In six games, he’s slashed .533/.667/.933 with a 1.600 OPS. He has a home run and seven RBI. He’s batted 8-for-15 and has three doubles.

He’s been a designated hitter and an outfielder. Texas has a full-time left-handed DH in Joc Pederson, but he doesn’t play against left-handed pitching. McCutchen could slide into that role, assuming the Rangers have no questions about his ability to play in the outfield once a week.

Canha has been in camp long and has proven he can do both, as well. He’s slashed .324/.343/.500 with two home runs and five RBI. While McCutchen has been more productive, Canha is a couple of years younger. McCutchen has also been a DH for the last three seasons. Canha has played more time in the field.

It sounds like a decision that is splitting hairs. After all, it’s the last bat on the bench. But that last bat can be critical in a pinch-hit situation or on a specific off day when the matchup favors that back-up bat. It’s good news that this is the most glaring question. But it’s still an important question that may not resolve itself until the plane leaves for Philadelphia on March 25.