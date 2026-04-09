Rangers Unveil Highly Anticipated New City Connect Uniforms

Three years ago, the Texas Rangers finally got on the City Connect Uniform bandwagon. Now, it’s on to the second edition.

On Thursday, the Rangers released the new City Connect editions via social media posts and an in-store unveiling at the Grand Slam Team Store located at Globe Life Field. Texas had an off day as the Rangers are heading to the west coast to start a three-city, 10-game road trip at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Rangers’ New City Connect Uniforms

Texas dropped images and videos of the new uniforms as they were being unveiled in Arlington. Photos had been leaked a couple of weeks ago, but this was the first time they were officially seed in public.

The images were included on Texas’ official social feeds, as was the video. Per the Rangers, the uniforms "reimagine the familiar elements of past Rangers looks while celebrating the Mexican influence woven into the state’s identity and into the name the team proudly represents."

Additional design features, including papel picado‑inspired artwork on the jersey’s left sleeve, charro‑influenced patterns, and a custom leather belt, honor generations of Mexican influence on Texas identity.

The return of red. pic.twitter.com/OQ03wHx2OA — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 9, 2026

The Rangers will wear the uniforms for the first time on Friday, April 24 when they host the Athletics at Globe Life Field at 7:05 p.m. CT. The team will wear the uniforms every remaining Friday home game during the 2026 season, as well as two additional Saturdays on June 6 (Mexican Heritage Weekend) and September 19 (Hispanic Heritage Weekend).

The previous City Connect uniforms dug deep into Dallas-Fort Worth’s history with professional baseball. The uniforms featured odes to three different minor league teams that were in the area before the Rangers arrived in 1972 — the Fort Worth Panthers, the Dallas Eagles and the Dallas-Fort Worth Spurs.

Block T returns tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/zMMganZXy5 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 9, 2026

As part of those uniforms, the graphic designers behind it created a “peagle,” which combined combines the designs of the Panthers (who soon became the Cats) and the Eagles into one mascot. The hats with the peagle on the front became one of the hotter selling items from the City Connects.

The Nike MLB City Connect Series launched in 2021 and was formed to celebrate the connection between each organization and its city. City Connect uniforms are used for three years, which means the uniforms the Rangers unveiled in 2023 were retired after the end of last season.

Fans can purchase the Rangers new Nike City Connect merchandise at MLB.com, the Nike app and Nike.com, Fanatics.com, and the MLB Flagship Store in New York City.