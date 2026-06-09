What Luis Curvelo’s Option Means for Rangers Bullpen in Kansas City

The Texas Rangers will have a new reliever in the bullpen when they open their series against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

The Rangers have space on the 26-man roster after their optioned reliever Luis Curvelo to Triple-A Round Rock after Sunday’s game. Curvelo left Saturday’s game after he was hit by a comebacker in the lower body.

Curvelo threw a scoreless inning in Sunday’s finale against the Guardians, so there was no need to place him on the 15-day injured list. But his option means Texas will have a new option in the bullpen on Tuesday and that option is likely already lined up.

Rangers Potential Bullpen Move

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Cole Winn. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas could go many directions with the open spot, but it’s likely to activate right-hander Cole Winn on Tuesday from the 15-day injured list. The Rangers are off on Monday and don’t need to make the move until Tuesday.

Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports signaled that might be the move. He reported that Winn recently threw a bullpen and is eligible to come off the injured list for Tuesday’s game. It would be the most expedient move as Winn is already on the 40-man roster. The other reliever on the IL, Chris Martin, isn’t eligible to be activated as he’s dealing with his second bout of right shoulder impingement.

Texas also can’t bring back Gavin Collyer, who was optioned back to Round Rock last Monday to make room for Curvelo. The only way the Rangers could do that is if they had placed Curvelo on the IL. That would have allowed them to bring Collyer back because he would be replacing a pitcher that’s injured.

None of the Rangers’ other 40-man options are in line for a call-up. Activating Winn gives them a fresher arm for a run of 21 games in 22 days starting with the Kansas City opener. It also gives one of the Rangers’ best relievers from a season ago a chance to show he’s coming around after a slow start.

He was exceptional in 2025, as he went 0-1 with a 1.51 ERA in 33 games. He struck out 35 and walked 17 in 41.2 innings. But he’s taken a step back performance-wise in 2026, as he had a 2-1 record and a 5.59 ERA in 22 games before the injury. He struck out 23 and walked seven in 19.1 innings. But batters were hitting .275 against him before the injury after batting just .167 against him a year ago.

The mission is clear for Winn, should he return on Tuesday — give up less contact. He’s already given up 22 hits after giving up 23 hits last season. If he cuts down on that, his spot in the bullpen should be safe for the foreseeable future.