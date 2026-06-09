Rangers Activate Cole Winn, Eye AL West Lead With 7-3 Run in Last 10

The Texas Rangers have found some momentum and it is leading them into Kansas City on Tuesday for their series opener. Sitting at 32-33, the Rangers are just 2.0 games behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL West.

Recently, Texas has gone 7-3 over its last 10 games leading them to be knocking on the door of the top spot as they head into the heart of the summer MLB run.

Tuesday before the game brought about two roster moves to try to sharpen the team for a first-place push.

Winn Returns, Smith Advances

Josh Smith | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Right-hander Cole Winn has been activated from the 15-day injured list after suffering right arm fatigue beginning on May 23. His return should give the Rangers a boost in the bullpen.

Winn has appeared in 22 games this season posting a 2-1 record and a 5.59 ERA across 19.1 innings. He certainly hasn’t been the team’s strongest reliever but he does add depth.

The Texas bullpen sports the likes of Jacob Latz (1.86 ERA) and Jakob Junis (1.69 ERA) who have been strong late-inning reliable pieces when called upon.

Infielder Josh Smith’s rehab assignment was also transferred from Double-A Frisco to Triple-A Round Rock, which is an encouraging sign that his recovery is progressing. Smith has had a tough stretch that included a very scary diagnosis of viral meningitis.

The Pitching Matchup

Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Nathan Eovaldi will take the ball for the Rangers against Kansas City’s Stephen Kolek. Eovaldi enters Tuesday’s game with a 5-6 record and a 4.10 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 12 starts. He hasn’t been dominant this year, but he has been consistent.

Kolek has been one of KC’s better starters in the 2026 campaign. He walks to the mound with a 3-1 record and 3.32 ERA with a 0.97 WHIP across six starts.

In Kolek’s last outing against Cincinnati, he went for seven innings, so it is possible he will go long into this game as well. Texas faced him earlier in the year on May 29 when they took him for four earned runs in five innings.

The Lineup Picture

Josh Jung is the Rangers most consistent force hitting .313 with an .855 OPS and eight home runs. Ezequiel Duran has been solid at a .293 average and a .804 OPS, all while Jake Burger leads the team with 10 home runs.

Cory Seager has been concerning, hitting just .183 in 44 games. If Seager can find some footing again, the Texas lineup is strong from top to bottom. Getting him going will be crucial to getting Texas positioned at the top of the division.

Looking Toward the Top

At 32-33 and being 7-3 in the last 10, the Rangers are trending in the right direction and have their eye on the prize. The AL West is theirs for the taking. Getting healthy contributors back will only add to their outlook.

Tuesday’s matchup in Kansas City is a great place to keep that momentum going.