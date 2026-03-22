Three Rangers Players Who Helped Themselves Most in Spring Training

The countdown is on for the Texas Rangers. Sunday’s off day to travel back home means opening day is just a few days away.

Texas has two more tune-ups left on Monday and Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field. Wednesday is an off day for travel before opening day with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

Most of the players that started spring training didn’t make the team. But here are three players, whether they will make the team or not, that helped themselves the most in spring training.

Josh Smith

Texas Rangers shortstop Josh Smith. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

When the Rangers traded Marcus Simien to the New York Mets in November, they created competition for a spot that had a full-time starter since 2022. To hear president of baseball operations Chris Young tell it, everyone that was a middle infielder was a candidate. But what Texas was secretly hoping for was that Smith would take hold of the competition and put a death grip on the job. He did.

There is no argument that Smith is the opening day starter at second base. His performance left no daylight. He slashed .390/.528/.756 with four home runs and 13 RBI. It is exactly the type of performance a team wants from the player it prefers to win a job. It’s not a surprise that Smith played well, but the fact that he delivered when he was the top choice matters.

Peyton Gray

Texas Rangers pitcher Peyton Gray. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

No pitcher walked out of spring training with the kind of reputation bump Gray did, a journeyman right-hander who has never made his Major League debut but is now positioned to this season. He didn’t make the team due to the quality of his work. It was a numbers game, with a bullpen that has quality options on the Major League roster.

The right-hander was impressive all spring. He went 1-0 with a 2.53 ERA in nine appearances, as he recorded a hold and converted two saves in two chances. He had 18 strikeouts, allowed one walk and gave up six hits in 10.2 innings. Batters hit just .158 against him. No Rangers pitcher had more strikeouts in spring training than Gray.

Cameron Cauley

Texas Rangers infielder Cameron Cauley. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Cauley, a Top 30 prospect, burst into camp and announced himself as ready for the show. He was reassigned to minor league camp last seek. Like Gray, it was a numbers game. But he also doesn’t have a single at-bat at Triple-A and with a set middle infield and solid options off the bench there was no reason to rush the Barbers Hill, Texas, native. But he proved he could hit.

Cauley slashed .300/.364/.500 with a home run and three RBI. He played solid defense at both middle infield positions. He moved around the diamond. Texas hopes to keep cross-training him in the minors and after his performance, an assignment to Triple-A Round Rock seems a certainty. He’s tracking like last year’s spring training star, Alejandro Osuna. If so, the Rangers will see Cauley later this season in Arlington.