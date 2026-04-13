What Rangers’ Evan Carter Decision Revealed About Potential Longterm Plan

The Texas Rangers did something with Evan Carter on Sunday that they haven’t done in quite some time.

No, it wasn’t batting him against a left-handed pitcher. Texas has done that recently. Carter has no hits in seven at-bats against left-handers so far this season.

No, in the final against the Los Angeles Dodgers the Rangers opted to slide Carter into the No. 2 spot in the order, where they normally bat Wyatt Langford. He’s dealing with a quad issue that he hopes won’t put him on the injured list. He was out of the lineup for the second straight game.

Carter hadn’t batted above sixth in the order before Sunday. It was an experiment that went well. Carter went 1-for-3 and hit his second home run in three games. It could hint at how the Rangers might use Carter long-term.

Evan Carter’s Spot in the Order

Carter hadn’t batted in the No. 2 spot since the 2024 season, which was truncated by a back injury. But Texas has moved Carter around the order throughout his career. Before the injury in 2024, he batted in every spot in the batting order but leadoff. Last year, Texas used him primarily in the Nos. 5, 6 and 7 spots in the order. But he batted in the leadoff spot nine times and batted .077.

Sunday was just his third game in the No. 2 spot in the batting order. The home run was just his second hit in the spot. He also drew two walks. The game boosted his slash of .233/.365/.442 with two home runs and four RBI. He also has nine walks against 12 strikeouts.

The on-base percentage and the walks speak to a hitter that could be a useful No. 2 hitter down the line. Carter’s command of the strike zone is at a high level and it’s one of the qualities that allows him to post a high on-base percentage. Putting a hitter with his make-up behind Brandon Nimmo — who has an on-base percentage of .433 through 15 games — would give Texas two table-setters with slug.

Langford is off to a rough start, with a slash of .170/.185/.340 before his injury. But last season he had an on-base percentage of .344. He’s a solid No. 2 hitter. If Carter rises to the level of being a consistent No. 2 hitter, it increases Texas’ options in the lineup. It could introduce the possibility of batting Carter and Langford behind Nimmo and ahead of Seager, putting Seager in the No. 4 spot. Or it could allow Texas to bat Carter at No. 5 behind Jake Burger and give the clean-up hitter more protection than he has right now.

It’s a small sample size. But if Carter gets more run in that spot and responds, it’s good for Texas long-term.