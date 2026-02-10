Why Rangers’ Corey Seager Is Among the Most Underrated MVP Candidates in 2026

The Texas Rangers won their first World Series in 2023, which was also the second season of superstar Corey Seager's 10-year, $325 million contract with the team. Since joining the Rangers, Seager has demonstrated that when he's on the field, Texas wins games.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

This might seem pretty obvious, but when looking at the last two seasons for Seager and the Rangers, the All-Star shortstop has played in just 69.4% of games, which hasn't been enough for Texas to surpass a .500 record or better.

After dealing with a lingering hamstring injury and a Appendectomy in 2025, Seager should be fully healthy and ready to go for spring training right around the corner and opening day in the very near future. A healthy Seager only means one thing: the Rangers winning more, and MVP talks increasing.

Why Seager is an AL MVP Candidate for 2026

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates with the World Series MVP after the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks to win the World Series. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Throughout his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and now the Rangers, Seager has been a player who just draws the attention of fans. He has always been a plus-hitter at the plate and continuously showcases why he was worthy of the massive contract Texas signed him to a few years back.

He does have two World Series MVP trophies sitting in his trophy case at home, but he's never been named a league MVP, despite finishing Top 10 three times in his career and Top 20 five times in his career. Most recently, Seager was the runner-up to the AL MVP award in 2023, bested by Shohei Ohtani.

So long as Seager can play in more than 135 games this season, perhaps playing in 140 or more for the first time since 2022, the Rangers shortstop can contend with the best the AL has to offer, such as Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners.

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) waits for a pitch. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

He can hit for a high average, hit for power, extra base hits, he's always been great in clutch situations, and rarely strikes out.

Although his fielding may not be flawless, Seager remains a leader on any roster he joins. Last season, in 2025, he led the franchise and recorded his second-best WAR season, all while playing just over 100 games.

The MVP award has eluded Seager to this point in his career, but should he be able to win it, he will join the likes of Josh Hamilton, Alex Rodriguez, Ivan Rodriguez, Juan Gonzalez, and Jeff Burroughs as the only Rangers in history to win the MVP award.

The Rangers are aiming to get back to the playoffs for the first time since their World Series win in 2023, and Seager is already going to help the cause. Why not have him put the team on his back with an MVP-type season?

More Rangers News & Analysis