Wyatt Langford’s Latest Injury Will Require Patience from Rangers

Wyatt Langford finally hit his first home run of the season on Friday. But, on Saturday, he wasn’t in the starting lineup.

The left fielder suffered what he described as a “small strain” in his quad to The Dallas Morning News’ Shawn McFarland via X (formerly Twitter) after he underwent an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

Langford hopes he’ll only have to sit a few days and could be a pinch-hitter as early as Sunday. The Rangers can back-date an injured list stint three days past when he suffered the injury, which was on Friday when he hit the home run.

Wyatt Langford’s Season So Far

After he hit his first home run of the season on Friday, Langford could be seen running gingerly around the bases. He was replaced in the field by Ezequiel Duran. Langford told reporters after the game that he suffered the injury as he dipped down to hit the offering from Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow.

Langford has played in every game before Saturday’s contest with the Dodgers and he’s slashed .170/.185/.340 with two doubles, two triples and a home run.

While he hopes to avoid the injured list, these types of soft-tissue injuries have been a problem for the third-year pro, something he addressed during spring training with reporters. He said he adjusted his workout routine to help strengthen his core after he suffered three separate oblique injuries last season, all of which required 10-day injured list stints. He also suffered a hamstring injury in his rookie season that required a 10-day IL stint.

Duran was in the starting lineup for the Rangers in left field on Saturday. He hit a game-tying RBI single in the ninth inning of Friday’s game. He’s had a solid start to the season as Texas’ primary utility player with a slash of .286/.286/.476 with one home run and four RBI.

The Rangers have avoided injuries so far this season. The only new addition to the IL since the start of the season was right-handed rookie reliever Carter Baumler, who went on the 15-day IL with a right intercostal strain.

Left-handed starting pitcher Cody Bradford is on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues as he tries to return from elbow surgery last year. Infielder Cody Freeman is on the 15-day IL with a lumbar stress reaction while left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery is on the 60-day IL as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery.