One Prospect Could Change the Texas Rangers Entire Offseason Plan

The Texas Rangers are still formulating their plan for the offseason one that could be filled with starting and stopping when it comes to improving their team.

President of baseball operations Chris Young will be able to make moves up until Dec. 1 At that point, if Major League owners and the MLB Players Association haven't come to an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreements the the sport will stop until they do.

Young won’t have anything to do until that new CBA is ratified — except watch minor league baseball. Even if MLB doesn't start on time, minor league baseball will. Their players are on a different CBA, and it doesn't expire until after the end of the 2027 season.

That gives Young a chance to look deeper at the system and this prospect could change how the Rangers approach what they do in the outfield in 2027.

The Prospect That Could Alter the Offseason Plan

Dylan Dreiling with his 2nd of the game 💣



B7 | FRI 7, SA 1 pic.twitter.com/bBH2UuSidK — Frisco RoughRiders (@RidersBaseball) August 16, 2026

Dylan Dreiling had a fantastic season for the Rangers. He was selected by Texas in the second round of the 2024 MLB draft out of Tennessee. After he slashed .226/.319/.381 with 12 home runs and 62 RBI at High-A Hub City in 2025, he took a big jump in 2026. He slashed .312/.380/.516 with 22 home runs and 14 stolen bases in 116 games at Double-A Frisco.

Dreiling played center field for Frisco. That appears to be his future position. But there's an impediment to his path in the majors and that's Evan Carter, an AL Gold Glove finalist who the Rangers believe has the talent but struggled at the plate and batted under .200 for the 2026 season.

One thing Young says he regretted was not having enough depth and competition on the Major League roster to push starters who were underperforming. No outfielder underperformed more than Carter.

The Rangers could approach bringing in a veteran center fielder to compete with Carter in spring training, whenever that is. But if the Rangers can't get that done before a potential lockout, and depending upon how long it drags out, that gives Dreiling an opportunity to impress the Rangers and put himself in a position to compete for Carter's job without the Rangers having to spend additional money in free agency.

To make that happen, Dreiling would have to have a great season at Triple-A Round Rock in 2027. He hasn't taken an at bat with the Rangers’ highest affiliate. But after his season at Frisco, he's well positioned to be their everyday center fielder. The longer the lockout drags out, the better it could be for Dreiling.

This article could easily be about Sebastian Walcott, the Rangers No. 1 prospect. But Walcott is a part of the Rangers future plans regardless of what he does or what the organization does. His performance in 2027 won't alter their plan.

But a great start in the minor leagues by Dreiling could alter it. The Rangers know they need someone to push Carter in center field. If they can't get that done before for a potential lockout, and Dreiling proves himself worthy of the opportunity, then the Rangers get younger, more athletic and a little bit cheaper.