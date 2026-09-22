Why Rangers Prospect Dylan Dreiling Should Get Shot at MLB Job in 2027

The hardest part of projecting which prospects could reach the Majors in 2027 is considering whether there will be an MLB season in 2027.

Right now, MLB owners and the MLB Players’ Association are at odds over a new collective bargaining agreement. If the sides don’t agree by Dec. 1, the owners will lock out the players. That happened during the last negotiations and a deal was reached before it cost regular-season games. There is less confidence this time around.

Let’s say the Texas Rangers do get to play a full season in 2027. Who should be on the short list of prospects that could get a shot at the Majors sometime that season? Outfielder Dylan Dreiling must be on it.

Why Dylan Dreiling’s MLB Debut is Coming

Dylan Dreiling with his 2nd of the game 💣



B7 | FRI 7, SA 1 pic.twitter.com/bBH2UuSidK — Frisco RoughRiders (@RidersBaseball) August 16, 2026

Baseball America (subscription required) named Dreiling its MiLB Rangers player of the year. Their selection difference from the franchise’s pick, infielder Rafe Perich. The third baseman had a great season at Double-A Frisco, as did Dreiling.

He was consistently great all year, as his 25-game hitting streak was the longest in Double-A and he slugged in a big way in his final 50 games with a 1.022 OPS. For the season he slashed .312/.380/.516 with 22 home runs and 14 stolen bases in 116 games,

This is the sort of breakthrough the Rangers were hoping for when they drafted him in the second round of the 2024 MLB draft out of Tennessee. The 23-year-old took a big jump from 2025, when he slashed .226/.319/.381 with 12 home runs and 62 RBI at High-A Hub City.

He unlocked everything this season — a higher average, more power and better defense. He played a consistently good center field with just five errors and a .977 fielding percentage. It’s clear he’s on his way to Triple-A Round Rock to start the 2027 season, where there is no issue with a work stoppage because the minor league CBA doesn’t expire until after next season.

The question is what Dreiling must do at Round Rock to get a call-up? Two things. First, he must hit there the way he hit at Frisco in 2026. The Rangers are looking for consistent offense in center field from a left-handed bat and Dreiling could be just the ticket.

Second, the Rangers would have to make room for him in that eventuality. That means doing something with Evan Carter, who has an elite glove but a bat that just hasn’t responded as he closes in on 800 MLB at-bats. Entering play on Tuesday Carter has a career slash of .215/.308/.369 with 24 home runs and 90 RBI. This is his healthiest season but he’s slashing .195/.289/.316 and remains a liability against left-handed pitching.

Dreiling, on the other hand, batted .260 against left-handers in the minors while Carter is batting .121 against them this season.

The Rangers have shown a consistent amount of faith in Carter’s development. If his bat ever catches up to his glove, he’s a five-tool player. But right now, he’s only a platoon center fielder and is potential will still be enticing to potential trade partners.

The Rangers don’t have to make a move now. They can let Dreiling start at Round Rock in 2027 and allow Carter one last chance to impress them, assuming the season starts on time. If he can’t — or if both players’ values increase enough to make a swap — then Texas could deal Carter and promote Dreiling.

Those are plenty of “ifs.” But Dreiling has played well enough to create that conversation this offseason.