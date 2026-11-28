The Arizona Fall League can raise a player's profile in ways that playing in a minor league season simply can't.

Everyone watches the AFL at least in the game of baseball. General managers, scouts and prospect analysts all dissected the action in Arizona with a fine-tooth comb. The list of players that have used the AFL as a launching pad to eventually get into Major League Baseball is long and features some of the best players of the past 25 years.

So, if a player is placed on Baseball America's (subscription required) Top 30 AFL prospect list, it means they've done something special. The Rangers have two players on the site's list. One was expected. The other is a bit of a surprise.

The Continued Rise of Paxton Kling

PAXTON KLING! Welcome to Riders Field! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/khLtNZ9PKX — Frisco RoughRiders (@RidersBaseball) September 18, 2026

There was little surprise that Rangers top prospect Sebastian Walcott was No. 1 on the list. He had a terrific AFL and he was the highest ranked prospect out in Arizona. His Surprise Saguaros teammate, Paxton Kling, was ranked No. 29 overall. For comparison, MLB Pipeline ranks Kling as the Rangers No. 20 overall prospect.

The site said that Kling was a “… pest in the Fall League.” That’s the kind of player that can stick in the Majors for years.

The outfielder, who played at both LSU and Penn State, has a calling card — speed. He stole 14 bases in 15 attempts in Arizona. That’s been the spread for his career since he was drafted by the Rangers in the seventh round of the 2025 MLB draft.

He stole 40 bases on 51 attempts in 2026. With his speed, he can cover ground in center field, and he can get from first base to third base as a baserunner on singles. That’s a weapon the Rangers have precious little of at the Major League level.

For that to work his bat must come around — and it has. He finished the AFL season with a slash of .355/.474/.435 with 13 RBI. That built on a 2026 season in which he slashed .243/.383/.361 with seven home runs and 34 RBI. He also had 15 doubles and a triple with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders and the High-A Hub City Spartanburgers.

He isn't ready for prime time yet. He hasn't taken a bat an at-bat at Triple-A Round Rock, though it's clear that should be his next stop in 2027. With a lockout coming at the Major League level, clings progress won't be stunted because minor League Baseball will continue regardless.

One thing the Rangers do have is solid depth at outfield in the organization. Their top outfield prospect is Dylan Dreiling, who should also be at Round Rock in 2027. Add Kling to the list of players that could help the Rangers as fourth or fifth outfielders by 2028.