Insane Numbers That Beat Rangers Prospect Sebastian Walcott for Texas League Award

Sebastian Walcott was red-hot last week. The numbers the Texas Rangers’ No. 1 prospect put up last week backed that up.

In five games last week against Amarillo, the 20-year-old Bahamas native slashed .381/.458/.857 with three home runs and four RBI. That was carryover from the end of the previous week, as he’s hit home runs in five of his last seven games.

Many weeks, those numbers would have been good enough to win Texas League Player of the Week for Double-A Frisco. But not this week. It’s not something Walcott can gripe about, either. The numbers that beat him out were incredible.

What Beat Sebastian Walcott for Texas League Award

Do NOT throw that pitch to Sebastian Walcott... 😮



B1 | AMA 2, FRI 1 pic.twitter.com/a2fSucUDWU — Frisco RoughRiders (@RidersBaseball) September 6, 2026

San Antonio Missions outfielder Braedon Karpathios was named the Texas League Player of the Week. The slugger for the San Diego Padres affiliate was an undrafted free agent of played at Harford Community College in Maryland. What he did last week will haunt the Missions’ opponent, the Midland Rockhounds, for the rest of the season.

Karpathios went 14-22 (.636) with three doubles, two homers and 13 RBIs. Per MILB.com, that was the most across Double-A baseball for the week.

So, yes, that’s hard for anyone to beat. He was also San Antonio’s first weekly award winner for 2026 and rightly so.

Meanwhile, Walcott has two weeks left before his season ends, one that was curtailed by surgery on his right UCL in February but a procedure that allowed him to return to the plate by the All-Star Break. Walcott is still serving as a designated hitter. But there is hope that he could play the field before the end of the season. The Rangers could also send him to the Arizona Fall League if they want to get him more at-bats.

He hasn’t played the field because his right arm needed time to build up to be able to throw across the field. It’s a similar pathway for players that have had similar procedures, such as Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani.

Walcott, the Rangers’ top international signing before the 2023 season, enters this week’s action with a slash of .324/.406/.625 with nine home runs and 19 RBI. He still has time to break his single-season career mark of 13 home runs, set last year in 124 games. He’s played just 34 games in 2026.

Frisco has one series left this season, a six-game road trip at Wichita that starts on Tuesday. The RoughRiders clinched the first half playoff berth in Texas League action. That division series will start on Sept. 15 on the road.