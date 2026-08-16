How the Rangers Can Turn an August Skid Into a Playoff Push

Heading into the week, the Texas Rangers were gifted a favorable slate against the Los Angeles Angels and the Athletics. There was an opportunity to pull ahead in the American League wild-card standings. The exact opposite occurred.

A lifeless offense, injuries, and an underperforming pitching staff led to the Rangers losing four in a row and five of their last six games. What looked like a handout turned into an unfathomable stretch of games at the worst possible time.

However, Texas finally punched back on Saturday night in Sacramento. After the Rangers fell behind 3-0, they stormed back with a four-run sixth inning and secured a win. Despite the rough patch, Skip Schumaker's team is the sixth seed in the A.L.

Here are a couple of ways to make those postseason dreams into a reality.

The Star Offensive Players Must Show Up

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is congratulated by teammates. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The stars finally showed up on Saturday. In the sixth inning, Brandon Nimmo snapped an 0-for-14 skid with a leadoff double. Corey Seager brought Nimmo home on an RBI single. Then, Wyatt Langford gave Texas the lead with a two-run home run, his first since August 1st.

That's a formula that will start to win games. Langford has a .152 batting average with a .316 on-base percentage in August. Maybe his three-hit performance unlocked something at the plate.

Seager has put up modest numbers since returning from injury, but the Rangers' shortstop has a higher standard. The offense's shortcomings have to end soon, and Seager and Langford must be at the forefront of this turnaround.

It doesn't just end with that duo. Joc Pederson has been a huge help in the leadoff spot this season, but even the veteran has slumped, with two hits in his last 16 at-bats. The Rangers have star power at the top of the lineup, but they need to start acting like it.

Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom's Return?

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) delivers a pitch. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, we can talk about the offense all day, but the Rangers aren't going anywhere if Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom aren't healthy. Eovaldi is on the 15-day injured list with right posterior elbow inflammation, and deGrom is dealing with right triceps fatigue.

Neither pitcher is having a dominant season that fans are accustomed to seeing, but they're the leaders of this pitching staff. Jack Leiter is working back from injury, but Texas doesn't have enough pitching depth to get by without Eovaldi and deGrom.

The Rangers hit a wall at the least likely time. One win against the A's may not fix everything, but it's a start. If this team believes a playoff push is in the cards, now is the time to start acting like a group ready for October.