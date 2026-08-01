One Unexpected Texas Rangers Trade Could Change Everything at the Deadline

The Texas Rangers have made one move this trade deadline, and it was on the cheap. But that was expected. The Rangers have made clear they don’t want to add much payroll.

But trade deadlines tend to evolve, especially the closer teams get to the deadline. Names that might not have been in play a few days prior are suddenly front and center. That’s how markets for players evolve.

Texas has clear needs and trades to satisfy those needs are expected. But one unexpected move could bolster the Rangers for the stretch run in a way that the expected moves may not.

The Unexpected Trade That Could Shake Up the Rangers

San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas has made little noise about wanting to upgrade its starting pitching. The goal has been to address the bullpen, catcher and a right-handed bat. The Rangers could make one more inexpensive move to bolster the bullpen and Inside the Rangers has written about a few options. Texas got Logan O’Hoppe in trade for the future. The right-handed bat market is, well, light.

The Rangers really don’t NEED starting pitching — until they do. When Jack Leiter got hurt in June, neither Jordan Montgomery nor Cody Bradford were ready to return. Texas leaned on Cal Quantrill. The results have been mixed.

The Rangers could transform their rotation for the final two months with one unexpected trade for a former Cy Young winner who is peaking at the right time — San Francisco Giants left-hander Robbie Ray. Conveniently, he could meet the Rangers on Monday in Arlington. The Rangers host the Giants at Globe Life Field.

Ray won the 2021 AL Cy Young with Toronto, had Tommy John surgery in 2023 with Seattle and is primed for a dominant stretch run. The Giants — who are well out of the hunt in the NL West — are signaling that they’re willing to trade players on expiring deals. That puts Ray on the market.

He’s been terrific of late. In his last seven starts he’s 5-0 with a 1.26 ERA, including 33 strikeouts and 19 walks in 43 innings. Go back to his last 15 starts and he’s 8-2 with a 3.14 ERA. The season numbers are 10-6 with a 3.08 ERA. You don’t need advanced analytics to know he’s rolling.

What can Ray do for the Rangers? He could join a rotation headed by Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom. He would displace either Quantrill or Kumar Rocker in the rotation. The return of Montgomery, likely in a week, would displace the other. Texas could roll with a rotation of Eovaldi, Ray, Montgomery, deGrom and MacKenzie Gore. Few rotations boast three lefties or two Cy Young winners. It would be formidable down the stretch and in the postseason.

It would absolutely stray from the Rangers’ plan. Ray makes $25 million this season. The Rangers would be on the hook for the remainder. The Giants are reportedly OK with taking on some of the money for certain trades. Texas would have to surrender two or three prospects, or an MLB player and one or two prospects. Pitching will be on the Giants’ list. San Francisco has few pipeline options at Double-A or Triple-A. San Francisco might vie for a prospect like Winston Santos. Is that worth it?

Plus, former Rangers manager Bruce Bochy is a special advisor to Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey. He could help grease the wheels for his former boss and player, Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young.

It would be unexpected. It would not fit with the plan as reported. But as unexpected moves go, landing a left-handed Cy Young winner on a hot streak and putting him in the middle of this rotation solves some problems.