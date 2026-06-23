Rangers Turn to This Lineup Against Former Cy Young Winner Sandy Alcantara

The Texas Rangers are closing in on being a .500 baseball team once again, but the Miami Marlins stand in their way. After taking game one of a three-game series at loanDepot Park, Texas has begun a two-game winning streak that they don't want to end just yet.

The Marlins have been one of the better teams in Major League Baseball in June, so collecting a victory on the road was a great way to set the tone for the series for the Rangers. However, the offense is going to need its A-game if it wants to take down former NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara on the road.

Texas Rangers Lineup for Game 2 vs Miami

The Texas Rangers celebrate a win over the Miami Marlins. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Texas Rangers PR on X (formerly Twitter) revealed this is how manager Skip Schumaker has set the lineup for game two, looking to win the series on Tuesday.

1. 1B Joc Pederson

2. CF Wyatt Langford

3. DH Brandon Nimmo

4. 3B Josh Jung

5. SS Ezequiel Duran

6. RF Alejandro Osuna

7. LF Jarred Kelenic

8. C Kyle Higashioka

9. 2B Nicky Lopez

Cal Quantrill will take the mound for the Rangers opposite Alcantara as the former Marlin looks to take down his former team. In 2026 for Texas, Quantril has pitched very well; however, Tuesday will be his first start of the 2026 season, having come out of the bullpen in 15 games before.

Quantrill enters the game with a 3.68 ERA across 29.1 innings of work, collecting 19 strikeouts to 10 walks. He's 3-0 in decisions and has been a better pitcher than the statistics will show fans for the Rangers in 2026.

Brandon Nimmo is looking to stay hot at the plate, as he collected three hits in the series opener, one of which was a double. Additionally, Joc Pederson was the only other Ranger to collect multiple hits on Monday, raising his batting average to .233 for the season.

There have only been a handful of Texas position players who have faced Alcantara in their Major League careers in the past, with Nimmo getting the most at-bats with 37, collecting just five hits along the way.

Here's how other Rangers have fared against the Miami ace in their careers ahead of first pitch:

Pederson: 2-10, 1 HR, 3Ks



Jung: 0-2, 1 K



Duran: 1-1, 1 HR



Kelenic: 0-2, 1 K



Higashioka: 1-3, 2 Ks



Lopez: 0-3

Wyatt Langford could be a player to watch, given his success against right-handers at the plate in 2026, entering with a .288 AVG against those throwing pitchers.