Rangers-Astros Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Injured List

For the second time in a week, the Texas Rangers are facing the second-place team in the American League West. This time, it's their rival the Houston Astros.

The Rangers (55-54) head to Houston with a one-half game lead in the division over the Astros (55-55). Texas lost two out of three games to the Tampa Bay Rays on the first leg of this road trip and are 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Astros have won their last three games and have won eight of their last 10. That has enabled them to overtake the Seattle Mariners (53-56) for second place.

The Rangers are expected to have their new trade acquisition, reliever Chase Silseth, with them for Friday's game. In addition, it's expected that the Rangers will activate shortstop Corey Seager from the 10-day injured list before the game.

The Rangers just want to exit Houston with the lead in the division. The Rangers could extend that lead, but they'll need to win two out of three before they head home to host the San Francisco Giants on Monday and face the final hours of the trade deadline.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, Rangers injuries and more.

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Daikin Park, Houston, Texas

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Friday: 7:15 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Apple TV; Astros: Apple TV

Saturday: 6:10 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Astros: Space City Home Network

Sunday: 1:10 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Astros: Space City Home Network

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Astros: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Starting Pitchers

Friday: Texas RHP Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 4.05) vs. Astros RHP Hunter Brown (2-1, 3.45)

Saturday: Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (7-6, 3.67) vs. Astros RHP Ronel Blanco (0-1, 8.10)

Sunday: Texas RHP Kumar Rocker (4-8, 4.03) vs. Astros TBA

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: UTIL Cody Freeman (herniated disc in neck), SS Corey Seager (lower back discomfort), C Kyle Higashioka (right flexor strain), 3B Josh Jung (left calf strain)

15-Day Injured List: Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement), RHP Jakob Junis (left adductor strain).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery), RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand), LHP Jalen Beeks (flexor tendon surgery), RHP Jose Corniell (right flexor strain), C Danny Jansen (right forearm strain).

August Series: vs. San Francisco, Aug. 3-5; vs. Baltimore, Aug. 7-9; at Los Angeles Angels, Aug. 10-13; at Athletics, Aug. 14-16; vs. Washington, Aug. 18-20; vs. Los Angeles Angels, Aug. 21-23; at Chicago White Sox, Aug. 24-26; Aug. 28-30 at Milwaukee.