Rangers Activate Robert Garcia, Option Ben Peoples Ahead of Key Road Trip

Apparently, one rehabbing was enough for the Texas Rangers to feel good about activating Robert Garcia.

The Rangers announced on Monday that the left-handed reliever was activated from the 60-day injured list and will join the team in Seattle when it begins a six-game road trip on Tuesday against the Mariners.

To make room for Garcia on the 26-man roster the Rangers optioned right-hander Ben Peoples to Triple-A Round Rock. Texas had an open spot on its 40-man roster so activating Garcia from the 60-day IL did not require a 40-man move.

The move flies in the face of what the Rangers told reporters last week, which was that they hoped to get Garcia two or three rehab games, including a back-to-back outing, before he was activated. Bringing him along on the road trip doesn't necessarily signal desperation but it does signal the Rangers (71-73) know they need fresh arms in the bullpen.

Robert Garcia is Back

Texas Rangers pitcher Robert Garcia. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garcia has been on the IL since April 20 with left shoulder inflammation. His was a long recovery, one that required Texas to be patient. Before he went on the IL, he was 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in nine appearances.

Texas acquired Garcia from the Washington Nationals in a trade for first baseman Nathaniel Lowe before the 2025 season hoping that he might be an answer in high leverage situations. Garcia struggled to begin the season.

After giving up three hits and two runs in one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 10, Garcia did not allow a hit or a run in his three innings before the move to the injured list.

In his rehab game on Saturday, he gave up one hit and struck out two as he threw 16 pitches, 10 of which were strikes. The Rangers were off on Monday traveling to Seattle. It's not clear why Texas made the move now.

But It's possible that between the 16-pitch outing and what the Rangers saw in terms of pitch shapes and stuff that they believe Garcia is good enough now to help them in their final 18 games.

Texas enters their final multi-city road trip of the season two games under .500 and two games back at the Houston Astros in the American League West. Additionally, the Rangers are two games back of the final AL wild card berth. With an overtaxed bullpen, Garcia is likely to get at least an inning or two during the series against the Mariners.