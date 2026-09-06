Rangers Notes: Robert Garcia Starts Rehab but Will it Matter to Playoff Push?

The Texas Rangers dealt for Robert Garcia two years ago thinking he could, one day, be a closer. Now they just want to get him back to the Majors.

The left-hander started his injury rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday. He relieved Dalton Pence, who threw five innings of one-run ball, in the sixth inning. Garcia proved sharp. He gave up one hit and struck out two as he threw 16 pitches, 10 of which were strikes.

He exited the game after one inning. That was the plan. Garcia has also been on the injured list since April with a left rotator cuff strain and is unlikely to throw during Sunday’s finale against Oklahoma City.

Earlier this week, Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said the hope was that Garcia would get two or three rehab games in before they consider activating him. Texas also wants to see him pitch in back-to-back games.

If he experiences no setbacks, there is a chance that he could join the Rangers on the upcoming road trip to Seattle and Arizona. The bigger question is whether he can make any sort of impact on their playoff hopes down the stretch. He was 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in nine appearances before he suffered the injury.

Carter Baumler’s Rehab Assignment

Texas Rangers pitcher Carter Baumler. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right-hander Carter Baumler has pitched two games since he started his rehab assignment on Sept. 2. The returns have been positive.

In two innings he’s allowed one hit, no runs, no walks and struck out five. He last threw on Friday against Oklahoma City.

Like Garcia, the Rangers want to see him throw in back-to-back games before considering activating him from the 60-day injured list. He has been on the injured list since April with a right intercostal strain. Texas acquired him in a trade after he was selected in the Rule 5 Draft.

Back On the Road

The Rangers are heading out for their final two-city road trip of the season, which starts on Tuesday against Seattle and continues Friday in Arizona. If Texas wants to have any shot at a playoff berth, it must turn things around next week away from Globe Life Field.

Texas is 31-41 on the road this season. The Rangers will finish the season with a .500 or worse record on the road, something they have done for a decade. Plus, the first three games of the trip are against an AL West team, Seattle. The Rangers are 22-27 against the division and a woeful 6-17 on the road.

When Texas returns, it will either be in contention or on life support when it comes to a playoff berth.