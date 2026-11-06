Rangers Add Home Exhibition Games to End of 2027 Spring Training Schedule

The Texas Rangers are hoping for the best when it comes to labor negotiations, which means planning for spring training to start on time.

On Thursday, the Rangers released the game times for their 2027 spring training games and announced the addition of two exhibition games at Globe Life Field at the end of spring training.

Texas will host the Chicago White Sox on Monday, March 22, at 7:10 p.m. CT and Tuesday, March 23, at 1:10 p.m. CT.

This comes at MLB and the MLB Players Association are hoping to avoid a work stoppage in early December. If the two sides cannot agree on a new collective bargaining agreement by Dec. 1, the expectation is that owners will lock out players and the business of baseball will grind to a halt. A work stoppage is widely expected.

The Rangers, meanwhile, continue to plan as if nothing will be interrupted.

Rangers Spring Training Schedule

The Texas Rangers have released most of their game times for their spring training games, should spring training start on time. #AllForTX pic.twitter.com/sJtbI5OM4j — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) November 5, 2026

Texas will open its spring training schedule at its facility in Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 19 against the Kansas City Royals. The two teams share the facility and typically face one another to open the slate. The game is set for 12:53 p.m. mountain, which will be 1:35 p.m. central time.

Most of the Rangers’ home spring training games will be played in the day. A handful of game times for road games are not set.

For now, there are five night games. Those include March 3 at Los Angeles-NL (6:05 p.m. AZ), March 5 at Seattle (6:10 p.m.), March 12 vs. Los Angeles-NL (6:05 p.m.), March 15 vs. San Francisco (5:05 p.m.), and March 18 vs. Kansas City (5:05 p.m.).

The time difference between Arizona and Texas changes halfway through the season. Before March 13, the time difference is one hour. From March 13 forward, the time difference is two hours as Arizona doesn’t recognize daylight savings time.

There are also three split-squad game days — Monday, February 22 (vs. Cleveland/at Milwaukee), Thursday, March 4 (vs. Los Angeles-AL/at Chicago-NL), and Monday, March 15 (vs. San Francisco/at San Diego).

The last time MLB and the MLBPA negotiation on a CBA was the 2021-22 offseason and that did lead to a work stoppage. The two sides were able to reach an agreement that led to a truncated spring training and the regular season starting close to on time. This time, the owners seem intent on implementing a salary cap, something the players oppose.

For now, the Rangers are planning as if there will be spring training games.