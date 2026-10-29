Rangers Dream Offseason: Three Moves That Would Change Everything

The Texas Rangers have goals this offseason. They’re realistic.

They want to get younger and more athletic. They want more Major League depth and competition. They wouldn’t mind trimming a bit of payroll, too.

But let’s dream a little bit. In fact, let’s dream BIG. What are the three moves that could help the Rangers have a “dream offseason?” Here’s our shot.

Rangers Sign Tarik Skubal

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal. Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a dream scenario, right? So, let’s dream big. The Rangers go spend like there’s no tomorrow, deal with uber-agent Scott Boras and land the best left-handed pitcher in baseball. Fiscal responsibility out the window.

There are few players in baseball that are worth betting the farm on. Skubal is one of them. In the last three seasons he’s 43-18 with a sub 3.00 ERA. He won back-to-back American League Cy Youngs in 2024 and 2025 and won the pitching triple crown in 2024. Even after missing several turns in the rotation after elbow surgery, he was his usual self.

He will cost the Rangers everything they have. But he’s about to turn 30, still in the prime of his career and would anchor the rotation for several seasons. He would also cripple the payroll for at least one season and require the Rangers to trade several players to make room. But that’s the dream, right? An ace in his prime?

Rangers Have Sebastian Walcott in Majors on Opening Day

American League Future infielder Sebastian Walcott. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It would be too much to ask for Walcott to be ready on opening day — unless opening day is in July. That prospect is possible with as negotiations between MLB and the MLB Players Association are expected to drag into next year when it comes to a new collective bargaining agreement.

The good news is that because Walcott is in the minor leagues he can stay on schedule. Considering how he it in Double-A with Frisco and how he’s performed in the Arizona Fall League, there’s a good chance of carryover to Triple-A Round Rock next April. If the labor woes drag on, that gives him a chance to get a head start on the Major Leaguers.

Consider this scenario. The MLB regular season doesn't start until July and Walcott gets off to a red-hot start at the plate. Texas brings him to whatever spring training they’re allowed to have, and he wins an opening-day job. Quite plausible given what’s happening.

Rangers Trade a Big Contract and Get MLB Talent in Return

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers have four high-dollar veteran contracts on their payroll. That includes pitchers Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, along with shortstop Corey Seager and outfielder Brandon Nimmo. Texas would love nothing more than to unload at least one of those contracts.

The Rangers are likely to keep Nimmo because they traded Marcus Semien for him and he’s a key to helping them with their on-base percentage. deGrom and Eovaldi are in the final year of their contracts and they need starting pitching.

That leaves Seager, who has five more years left on his deal and is paid more than 30 million per year. Getting that salary off the books would help the Rangers with payroll flexibility. But it must be the right deal. Even at 32 years old and with his recent injury history, Seager should be able to haul two or three players, with at least two of them Major League-ready.

If it's a deal that helps them get younger and more athletic, as president of baseball operations Chris Young wants, that it may be worth moving Seager to help accelerate that process.