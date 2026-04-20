Rangers, Rest of AL West, Mired in Mediocre Start to Division Title Race

The Texas Rangers had hoped that their 10-game road trip might lead to building a lead in the American League West Division.

Well, they’re in the lead. But there was no building on a road trip that ended with a 4-6 record and an 11-11 overall record.

Texas enters its off day on Monday tied for the lead in the division with the Athletics, which it split a four-game series with last week. The Los Angeles Angels (11-12) are a half-game back. The Seattle Mariners (10-13), who just took two out of three from the Rangers this past weekend, are 1.5 games back. The Houston Astros (8-15) are 3.5 games behind, but it feels like a bigger hole given that three starting pitchers are on the injured list.

The AL West is the only division without a leader that is better than .500 going into Monday’s action. So, what to make of this? Here are a few things to keep in mind in the first of what will be periodic check-ins on the division race.

Runs Scored and Run Differential

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Astros have scored more runs (121) than any of the teams in the division but with a minus-19 run differential their overall record is underwater. Incredibly, the Athletics have the same run differential — minus-19. They’ve scored 91 runs and allowed 110. The difference, based on records, is road games. The Athletics are 6-6 and the Astros are 1-9.

Texas has a plus-10 run differential, as the Rangers have scored 92 runs and allowed 82. That’s explained by pitching and road games. The bullpen has one of the best ERAs in the game and the starting rotation has delivered, for the most part. The Rangers’ offense is batting nearly 50 points better on the road than at home and has played all but six of its games so far away from Globe Life Field.

Division Records So Far

Athletics right fielder Carlos Cortes. | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Division games are always going to matter. The Rangers play 13 games against each of their divisional rivals. That’s 52 games, or close to one-third of the schedule.

Right now, by winning percentage, the Rangers lead in division games with a 6-4 record. That includes a 4-2 record against Seattle and a 2-2 record against the Athletics. Texas has yet to play the Angels or Astros and won’t do so until at least May.

The Athletics are 4-3, as are the Angels, while the Mariners are 7-6 and the Astros are 3-8. Seattle has already played a quarter of its divisional games and faces the Athletics next.

Divisions records are more important in the expanded playoff era because those are used to break ties at the end of the season in division play or for wild card berths.

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Since every team plays 48 interleague games, it’s an input that could matter. Right now, the only team with a winning record in interleague is the Athletics, who are 4-2. The Rangers (3-6), the Angels (5-7), the Mariners (0-3) and the Astros (2-7) are all under .500.

Texas may have caught a break here early. The Rangers got the Dodgers out of the way on the road trip and have already played the NL Central-leading Cincinnati Reds. The only division leader remaining is Atlanta.

The NL Central could be a critical part of the equation, too. Entering Monday all five teams are better than .500.

For what it’s worth, the best AL team in interleague last year was Houston (31-17) and it failed to make the playoffs. So, it’s an input, but it