Rangers Lineup vs Mariners: Texas Stacks Lefties Against Logan Gilbert

For the second time in two weeks, the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners will play a three-game series with significant ramifications on who might win the American League West.

Their previous meeting, last week in Arlington, saw the Rangers sweep the Mariners, even though Texas only outscored Seattle 8-3 for the entire series. The Rangers leaned on their starting pitching and a red-hot bullpen to keep the Mariners offense under wraps for most of the series.

The same three pitching matchups that were featured last week in Arlington will be featured this weekend in Seattle, meaning runs could be at a premium once again.

Given how poorly the Rangers have generated runs at home this season, it was a surprise that they swept the Mariners. But Seattle has at its own offensive issues so far this season. The Rangers have managed to make up for theirs by scoring nearly six runs per game on the road. After beating the Athletics on Thursday, 9-6, the Rangers scored six or more runs for the fourth time in a road game in 2026.

But the Mariners have been a tough beat for the Rangers of late. Before sweeping Seattle last week, Texas had a nine-series losing streak against the Mariners. The Rangers went 3-10 against the Mariners last year and have lost 23 of their last 33 games. Texas’ winning percentage against Seattle since the start of the 2024 season is their worst against any team with at least 10 meetings.

Texas needs two wins in the series to walk away with a .500 record for the road trip.

Rangers Lineup vs. Mariners for April 17

Final leg of the West Coast roadie. #AllForTX pic.twitter.com/YB4fyCC9HX — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 17, 2026

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

SS Corey Seager (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

1B Jake Burger

CF Evan Carter (L)

1B Joc Pederson (L)

3B Josh Jung

2B Josh Smith (L)

C Danny Jansen

The Rangers have moved pieces around in the lineup the past few days due to Wyatt Langford’s injury and in the name of getting starters a day off. But, as the road trip shifts to Seattle, the Rangers have opted to stack their left-handed hitters near the top. Four of the top six hitters in the order bat from the left-hand side. The notable adjustment is Seager in the No. 2 spot ahead of Langford, an alignment the Rangers used earlier this week. It’s a nod to Langford’s slow start and putting a more consistent batter behind Nimmo.

Carter and Pederson are back in the line-up after a day off, but it’s Carter ahead of Pederson, which should be interesting from a protection standpoint for Burger. With a right-hander on the hill, it makes sense to stack lefties behind Burger.

Looking at their meeting Arlington with Logan Gilbert in the mound, this was the same nine hitters the Rangers used. The difference is the order, as Texas is looking to string more baserunners together.