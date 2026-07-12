Rangers Are Calling Up Flame-Throwing Reliever Ahead of All-Star Break

The Texas Rangers are putting on the finishing touches before a much-needed All-Star break. Reliever Jacob Latz will be the lone Rangers' representative at the All-Star Game.

Texas (48-47) will sit in first place in the sluggish American League West ahead of the break. However, the pitching staff has been dealt its fair share of injury setbacks.

Jacob deGrom will miss Sunday's start with a left glute strain, starting pitcher Jack Leiter will miss significant time with an ankle injury, and high-leverage reliever Jakob Junis is out with a left hip impingement.

Now, another Texas pitcher is headed to the injured list, paving the way for a young arm to make his major league debut.

Emiliano Teodo Called Up

American League Future pitcher Emiliano Teodo throws. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Rangers' 17th-ranked prospect, Emiliano Teodo, has been recalled from Triple-A. The corresponding move sends reliever Chris Martin to the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement.

Teodo has posted a 3.76 ERA with 52 strikeouts and five saves over 35 appearances in Triple-A. The 25-year-old has an electrifying arsenal.

He throws a sinker between 97-99 mph that can touch 100. He also throws an upper-80s slider that generates a 57 percent swing-and-miss rate, per Baseball Savant. Teodo occasionally features a changeup as well.

Teodo has the stuff to be a quality reliever, but the biggest adjustment he needs to make is his command. He's issued 35 walks this season. The Rangers will try to fine-tune their delivery to prevent free passes. If he can figure that out, he could be a huge addition to the bullpen.

How the Rangers Bullpen Shakes Up Now

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Chris Martin pitches. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teodo joins a young and inexperienced bullpen right now. Texas was hoping Martin would bring a steady presence as a veteran, but he's been anything but that.

Martin has a 9.00 ERA over 16 outings this season. He was just recently activated from the injured list, but struggled mightily. He allowed a game-tying home run to Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz on Friday, and then allowed two more runs in the Rangers' 9-3 loss on Saturday.

Aside from Tyler Alexander and Jacob Latz, the other Rangers relievers don't have much experience. Peyton Gray, Gavin Collyer, Robby Ahlstrom, and Ben Peoples are in their first seasons in the major leagues.

Additionally, the Rangers announced that starting pitchers Cody Bradford and Jordan Montgomery will be making rehab starts on Sunday. If Texas can get those two arms back in the fold soon, the pitching staff will be in much better shape.