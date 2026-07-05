Rangers Closer Jacob Latz's Latest Award is All-Star Game Berth

ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers will have an All-Star pitcher in Philadelphia in two weeks.

Reliever Jacob Latz, who was just named the American League reliever of the month for June, was selected to represent the franchise at the MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia on July 14. The teams were announced on Fox.

He is the first Rangers reliever to make the team since 2024. Texas did not have an elected starter in the game.

Jacob Latz’s All-Star Nod

Texas Rangers catcher Elias Diaz and relief pitcher Jacob Latz shake hands after a win. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Latz has emerged as one of the best relievers in baseball this season. In spring training, he was competing to be the fifth starter in the rotation alongside Kumar Rocker. But the Rangers set aside a bullpen spot for Latz if he didn’t win the competition.

Instead, Latz has emerged as the Rangers’ closer. He’s coming off a June in which he went 11-for-11 in save chances, finished in the month with a 1.13 ERA as he allowed just two earned runs in 16 innings. He gave up six hits and four walks as he walked 19 hitters in 12 games.

Texas was 11-1 when he pitched. Eleven of his 12 outings featured no runs allowed and six of those went more than one inning.

Entering Saturday’s action, he was 1-1 for with a 1.71 ERA in 33 games, with one start. He took the ball in the second game of the season for Jacob deGrom, who had a stiff neck before his debut start of 2026. Latz has struck out 43 and walked nine in 42 innings and batters are hitting just .120 against him. He’s converted 18 of 20 save chances and has two holds.

It’s been three years since the Rangers dominated the All-Star Game. Back in 2023 when the game was hosted by Seattle, Texas was one of the best teams in baseball and had four starters in the game — catcher Jonah Heim, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Josh Jung. Outfielder Adolis García made the team as a reserve and Nathan Eovaldi was selected to represent the pitching staff.

At one point, all six players were on the field at the same time representing the franchise. Texas went on to win its first World Series at the end of that season.

Last season the Rangers sent just one player to the All-Star Game in Atlanta, which was pitcher Jacob deGrom. He went on to win American League comeback player of the year at the end of the season. The Rangers finished the season 81-81.

In 2024 Texas hosted the All-Star Game for the second time, but the first at Globe Life Field. Semien made the game and was the starter at second base. It was his third All-Star Game appearance and second straight start. Seager made his fifth appearance and was selected as a reserve while reliever Kirby Yates made his second All-Star Game appearance.