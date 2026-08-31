Rangers-Athletics Series Preview: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Injured List

The Texas Rangers have 25 more games to get to the playoffs. The good news is that 16 of those games are at home.

The Rangers (67-70) host the Athletics in a three-game series that starts on Monday. The path won’t beat easy but at least Texas is back at Globe Life Field, where they are 36-29 this season. Thanks to a largesse of road games in the season’s first three months, the Rangers are getting some payback now.

Texas has struggled with all its divisional rivals this year. The Athletics (53-84) enter the series with the second worst record in the division. The Rangers are 20-26 against the division while the Athletics are 19-17.

But Texas must rack up the winds against the Athletics because on Thursday the Tampa Bay Rays come to town for a four-game series. The Rays lead the American League East and claimed two out of three games from the Rangers when they met in St. Petersburg in July.

The Rangers enter the week two games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West and two games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final wild card berth in the American League.

Here is a preview of the series, with the pitching probables and the injured list.

Athletics at Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers center fielder Ezequiel Duran. Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Monday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Athletics: NBCSCA

Tuesday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Athletics: NBCSCA

Wednesday: 1:35 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Athletics: NBCSCA

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Athletics: Talk 650 KSTE, A's Cast.

Probable Pitchers

Monday: Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (9-9, 4.21) vs. Athletics LHP Gage Jump (6-8, 4.29)

Tuesday: Rangers LHP MacKenzie Gore (7-10, 4.40) vs. Athletics RHP J.T. Ginn (9-8, 3.71)

Wednesday: Rangers LHP Cody Bradford (0-3, 3.42) vs. Athletics LHP Jacob Lopez (5-4, 4.82)

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: C Kyle Higashioka (right flexor strain), 3B Josh Jung (left calf strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right posterior elbow inflammation).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand), LHP Jalen Beeks (flexor tendon surgery), RHP Jose Corniell (right flexor strain), RHP Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement),

September Series: vs. Athletics, Aug. 31-Sept. 2; vs. Tampa Bay, Sept. 3-6; at Seattle, Sept. 8-10; at Arizona, Sept. 11-13; vs. Boston, Sept. 15-17; vs. Toronto, Sept. 18-20; vs. New York Mets, Sept. 22-24; at Minnesota, Sept. 25-27.