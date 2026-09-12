Rangers’ Best-Kept Baserunning Secret in Minor Leagues Has Powerful Future

Major League Baseball teams like the Texas Rangers cast almost impossibly wide net to find talent.

From high school baseball to college baseball to international baseball, the Rangers, like most teams, have a scouting apparatus that attempts to leave no stone unturned because one never knows where the next superstar can be found.

For every first-round pick that gets millions of dollars, sometimes it's the international prospect that a team picks up for far less that turns out to be the better prospect. The Rangers may have one of those players on their hands in Yolfran Castillo.

Casual farm system observers probably don’t know that Castillo is the Rangers’ No. 5 prospect because he plays for Class-A Hickory. The casuals should study up. This guy is coming almost as fast as he can get around the bases.

The Rise of Yolfran Castillo

Yolfran Castillo - Rangers #8 Prospect



Good AB that ends with him on first base due to an E6 , Hustle down the line though is what caused the E6@scottrlucas @TEXPlayerDev pic.twitter.com/KsAUUcJBrn — Cameron Freeman (@CFreemanScout) April 8, 2026

Castillo popped up on radars last week when the Rangers named him their defender of the month for August. It’s the second time this year he’s claimed the award and he’s building a reputation as one of the Rangers’ top defensive prospects.

In August with Hickory he converted all 82 defensive chances, with most of his games at shortstop. He had 51 assists and factored into 11 double plays during the month.

The defense is great, but the 19-year-old from Venezuela is becoming a force both at the plate and on the base paths. Hickory wrapped up its season on Labor Day weekend so Castillo’s numbers for the season are final.

In his first year with a full-season affiliate, he slashed .288/.390/.416 with eight home runs and 58 RBI. He also had 26 doubles and four triples. What really sticks out is the 55 stolen bases. Even though he was caught 10 times, he led the Carolina League in the category. He also had the second-most hits and the 12th most walks in the Carolina League.

He didn’t get that .390 on-base percentage by accident. With 130 hits and 70 walks, he was on base 200 times and stole a base more than 25% of the time.

Evan Carter leads the Rangers with 16 stolen bases. Texas has no one on their roster that can do what Castillo can do.

Prowess on the basepaths aside, Castillo is nowhere near ready for a call-up. But his huge year at Hickory makes him a lock to start next season at High-A Hub City, at minimum. He has the potential to make a multi-affiliate jump with a great start with the Spartanburgers.

Aggressively, he could be ready for the Majors by the end of 2028. But one thing is clear — he can’t hide in plain sight anymore.