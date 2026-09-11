Rangers Set Top Prospect Sebastian Walcott’s Next Step Back from Injury

Consider Sunday graduation day for Texas Rangers top prospect Sebastian Walcott.

Rangers general manager Ross Fenstermaker told reporters, including Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) that the organization intends for Walcott to play five innings at shortstop for Sunday’s regular-season finale at Double-A Frisco.

This is in advance of the RoughRiders starting the Texas League playoffs next week. But it’s a significant milestone for Walcott, who is the No. 9 prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline.

Why Playing Field is Big Deal for Sebastian Walcott

452 feet off the bat of Sebastian Walcott 💪



MLB's No. 9 prospect (@Rangers) has gone yard in five of his past seven games and is slashing .315/.400/.606 for Double-A @RidersBaseball. pic.twitter.com/402s7Dxq1G — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 6, 2026

This is the beginning of the final step in Walcott’s recovery from surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament in February. Since having an internal brace procedure done on his elbow, Walcott has worked his way up from injury rehab to a rehab assignment to returning to play with Frisco, though only as a designated hitter.

Walcott had yet to build up the requisite arm strength to play his position, but his injury had healed to the point where he was able to hit every day. It's the same path other Major League players have taken with the same injury, including Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper and Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani.

In each case, their build up to being able to throw full speed lagged behind. The same was true for Walcott. It’s been nearly two months since his return to Frisco, and he’s been working on building arm strength in the background.

Being able to play in the field opens more possibilities for Walcott to play in the winter. Walcott played in the Arizona Fall League last year before he was shut down after a couple of games with arm fatigue. The Rangers could send him back there.

Grant also reported that the Dominican Winter League is an option. Rangers bench coach Luis Urueta will be the manager for Aguillas in the Dominican Republic, which would allow the Rangers to closely monitor Walcott’s progress.

Entering Thursday’s action Walcott is slashing .329/.406/.630 with 10 home runs and 21 RBI. Any impending labor issues between Major League Baseball and the Players’ Association won't impact Walcott, who is not on the 40-man roster. If there is a work stoppage after the collective bargaining agreement ends on Dec. 1, minor league players could report to spring training and play a season because the minor league CBA does not expire until after the end of the 2027 season.

That's part of the reason why the Rangers have not been tempted to promote Walcott to the Majors even though he's been knocking the cover off the ball. Their preference is for him to begin next season at Triple-A Round Rock.