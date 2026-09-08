Each Rangers Minor League Player of Month’s Importance to Organization

The Texas Rangers released their minor league award winners for August and at least two of them were expected given their production last month.

Outfielder Dylan Dreiling and pitcher Moises Morales were named the player of the month and the starting pitcher of the month, respectively.

Here is what each award winner means for the organization’s future and their importance in it.

Player of the Month – OF Dylan Dreiling

Two-homer night for Dylan Dreiling on Saturday! 💪



Dreiling is hitting .439 with a 1.354 OPS in August and now has 21 homers on the year. pic.twitter.com/9WJAh5VGQX — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) August 17, 2026

Dreiling hit safely in all 20 August games at Double-A Frisco, slashing .429/.484/.667/1.151 (36-84) with 4 home runs, 8 doubles, and 17 RBI. He ranked in the Top 6 in the Texas League in five different categories for August. He saw his 25-game hitting streak end last weekend. He’s set career highs this season, with a slash of .314/.384/.527/.911 with 22 homers and 83 RBI in 111 games.

What it Means: Dreiling is tracking toward being an outfield option for the Rangers in 2027, depending upon when the season begins. His power numbers have gone up, and he’s proven he can handle professional pitching at the Double-A level. There’s a good chance he gets an invitation to the Arizona Fall League and he should start next season at Triple-A Round Rock, which sets up an MLB promotion next year, most likely due to an injury. If the Rangers move on from an outfielder at the MLB level before next season, Dreiling is why.

Starting Pitcher of the Month – RHP Moises Morales

Congrats to Hickory Crawdads RHP Moises Morales on being named Carolina League Pitcher of the Month!



The 22-year-old went 4-0 in August with a 0.82 ERA in 22 IP with 19 K & a 0.86 WHIP. 🔥



Morales leads the Carolina League with 10 wins and has a 3.21 ERA, 92 K, 1.00 WHIP over… pic.twitter.com/Gmc8kmKU5V — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) September 3, 2026

Morales was named the Carolina League pitcher of the month for August with Class-A Hickory. He went 4-0 with a 1.44 ERA, four walks, and 20 strikeouts across five games/three starts in August, leading qualified Rangers minor leaguers in ERA, wins, and WHIP (0.92). His 1.44 ERA was the lowest single-month ERA by any Rangers minor leaguer this season.

What it Means: He’s probably not ready for an AFL invite yet, but for the season he is 10-2 with a 3.22 ERA with 25 walks, 100 strikeouts, and a 1.02 WHIP. This sets him up for a multi-affiliate jump in 2027. The Rangers need at least three starting pitchers on call in 2028 when the contacts for Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and MacKenzie Gore all expire.

Defender of the Month – INF Yolfran Castillo

Yolfran Castillo! First homer of the season tonight for the talented teenage shortstop. He’s now hitting .303 on the year with a .827 OPS. pic.twitter.com/RbIvsDcROp — Tepid Participation (@TepidP) May 15, 2026

Castillo converted all 82 defensive chances across 21 August contests with Hickory, primarily at shortstop (20 games/19 starts). The 19-year-old had 51 assists and factored into 11 double plays during the month. This marks Castillo’s second Defender of the Month honor in 2026, also claiming the award in May.

What It Means: Castillo is now a potential shortstop of the future. Like Morales he’s at Hickory, so Castillo is unlikely to be Major League ready for two years. That’s fine. Texas has five more years committed to Corey Seager and by that point Ezequiel Duran will either be under a long-term deal or entering free agency. Castillo will be there at age 21 or 22 waiting in the wings for his chance.

Reliever of the Month – RHP Kai Wynyard

3 scoreless innings with 3 strike outs from Kai Wynyard last night for @gowoodducks !



The Australian now has a 2.45 ERA and 36.6% K% this season. pic.twitter.com/h12qV4iioP — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) June 9, 2023

Wynyard did not allow a run in six outings in August, collecting one save and posting 10.2 shutout frames with just four hits allowed, four walks, and 13 strikeouts for High-A Hub City. He finished as one of seven pitchers at the full-season minor league ranks to toss at least 10.2 scoreless frames across six-or-more relief appearances last month.

What It Means: The Rangers need to identify more high-leverage arms in the pipeline and Wynyard looks like he might fit the bill. He’s a native of Australia and the Rangers promoted him to Double-A Frisco as Hub City’s season ended, so he’ll be with the RoughRiders for their playoff run. This sets him up to be MLB ready by the end of 2028.