Rangers Best Matchups Against Tanner Bibee as Lineup Set for Guardians

The Texas Rangers are now one game above .500 and the hottest they’ve been all season as they prepare to face the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

The Rangers are 43-42 and have a one-half game lead in the American League West over the Seattle Mariners. Texas has won five games in a row and has won seven of its last 10 games. The Rangers also have the American League’s best record since May 29. It’s part of the reason Texas has climbed back into the driver’s seat, but only tenuously. The top four teams in the division are only separated by three games.

The Rangers get back on schedule with starting pitching as they start Jacob deGrom. Texas pushed him back a day to give him some extra rest during a stretch in which they’ve played two weeks without an off day.

Here is Tuesday’s lineup and three matchups that matter.

Texas Rangers Lineup for June 30, 2026

DH Joc Pederson (L)

3B Josh Jung

SS Corey Seager (L)

1B Jake Burger

RF Ezequiel Duran

CF Evan Carter (L)

LF Alejandro Osuna (L)

C Elias Diaz

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians

Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland

Tuesday: 5:40 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Guardians: Guardians.TV; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Guardians: WTAM 1100, WMMS 100.7, WARF 1350, Guardians Radio Network

Starting Pitchers

Tuesday: Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (6-5, 3.55) vs. Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (2-8, 3.78)

Three Rangers Matchups that Matter

Jake Burger: He’s a must-start for the Rangers on Tuesday. In five career at-bats against Bibee he has two home runs and three RBI with a 2.100 OPS. Plus, Burger has had one of the hotter bats in the lineup the last 15 games with a slash of .302/.393/.509 with three home runs and 11 RBI.

Corey Seager: The veteran shortstop is also a player to watch. He’ll be fresh off a day off on Monday and he is the only other Rangers batter on the roster with an RBI against Bibee. In 14 career at-bats he has a .286 batting average with two RBI. But it’s also best to temper expectations. He’s a career .208 hitter at Progressive Field.

Evan Carter: Carter doesn’t have a hit in five at-bats against Bibee. But a couple of things are working for him here. He’s a .455 hitter at Progressive field in four games. He also had two hits in Monday’s game, and both were off left-handed pitchers. It is possible Carter’s bat is finally starting to come around.