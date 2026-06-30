Pair of Rangers Stars Held Out of Guardians Lineup for Different Reasons

The Texas Rangers sat two of their biggest bats from Monday's game with the Cleveland Guardians. Each set for different reasons.

Right fielder Brandon Nimmo and shortstop Corey Seager were not in the lineup. Normally, both would be, even against a left-handed pitcher like Parker Messick.

Texas is exercising caution with both players after the conclusion of Sunday’s game, in Nimmo’s case, and after Seager’s two injured list stints.

Ezequiel Duran played right field in Nimmo’s place while Nicky Lopez played at shortstop.

Explaining Two Rangers Stars’ Absences

Brandon Nimmo goes ALL OUT to secure the final out of a 4-game sweep for the @Rangers! pic.twitter.com/sN8LghZGIS — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2026

Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) reported that Nimmo was to undergo an MRI on Monday on his shoulder after he ran into the wall in right field in Sunday’s game against Toronto catching the final out of the game.

After that game, Rangers manager Skip Schumaker did say Nimmo was being evaluated by the team’s medical staff but didn’t have a further update.

Nimmo was asked how he was and he responded “OK,” but did acknowledge the soreness, per Grant. The MRI will tell the Rangers more about what Nimmo is dealing with.

Nimmo has not gone on the injured list, but he has missed two small stretches with a hamstring issue. He hasn't dealt with that in more than a month. Otherwise, he has been an everyday player for the Rangers since he arrived in a trade for Marcus Simien last offseason. He was slashing .262/.333/.420 with eight home runs and 29 RBI in 82 games.

For Seager, the Rangers are managing his ramp up after he returned from the concussion injured list on Thursday. Texas has outlined a plan for him. He played in Thursday's game in Toronto and then was given Friday off. He then played in the final two games of the series and Monday's game was a scheduled off day.

If the Rangers continue the progression, Seager will be in the lineup both Tuesday and Wednesday, with a potential off day on Thursday. The Rangers start a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at Globe Life Field but have an off-day on Friday. The Rangers could opt to play him three days in a row and then give him Friday off or sit him on Thursday and give him two days off.

Texas is doing this to make sure Seager doesn’t end up on the IL again. He missed from May 18-June 4 with lower back inflammation and then missed three games leading up to his June 15 move to the IL after he was in a home plate collision in Kansas City.

Seager is slashing .182/.292/.374 with 10 home runs and 25 RBI in 50 games.