Rangers Could Find Valuable Outfielder Option on a Budget

The Texas Rangers have a lot to do this offseason, one that will be shortened due to the impending lockout. Chris Young and his team have their work cut out for them this offseason, needing to add to a majority of units on their roster.

One thing that the Rangers need to add this offseason is a center fielder who can hit, or an outfielder in general. With the Rangers needing to spend this offseason on the margins, there are not a lot of options on the market.

Enter Trent Grisham.

Why Trent Grisham Makes Sense

New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers need an impact bat, and at his best, Grisham can provide that. 2025 was a breakout season for Grisham, who was traded to the Yankees along with Juan Soto in December of 2023. In 2025, a fully healthy season, Grisham posted a 128 wRC+ with 34 home runs and 74 RBIs.

The fortune for 2026 was not the same, with Grisham sustaining two separate hamstring strains and spending significant time on the injured list, but for the first part of the season, the underlying metrics aligned with what they were in 2025.

After the first IL stint, his production tanked. It could be that he never was fully healthy, but given his track record from before 2025, many had doubts. Grisham posted a 98 wRC+ in 2026 with 18 home runs and 59 RBIs.

Why It’s Worth the Gamble

New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On a one-year deal, Grisham would be a great fit for the Rangers to see if he can re-create the success he had in 2025. Fangraphs is projecting Grisham to have a 107 wRC+ with 20 home runs in 2027, which is more production than the Rangers had in center field in 2026, with that position posting a 96 wRC+ with 17 home runs. It's a decent enough gap that it could make a big impact on the Rangers.

Given the fall from grace Grisham had in 2026, the Rangers should be able to get him on the margins, which is what the Rangers have been looking to do in recent seasons, especially in free agency.

In one of the weaker free agent classes in some time, Grisham could be a piece that goes under the radar but is super successful, considering he's been successful in the past.

Couple that with the fact that Grisham is a Texas native, being close to home could put the Rangers at an advantage in a possible bidding war.