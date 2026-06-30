Rangers DFA Chris Paddack One Day After He Signs, Pitches vs. Guardians

The Texas Rangers are done with Chris Paddack after one game.

The Rangers designated the veteran pitcher for assignment on Tuesday, one day after they signed him in a flurry of moves in advance of their opener with the Cleveland Guardians.

To take his place on the 26-man roster, the Rangers recalled reliever Gavin Collyer from Triple-A Round Rock.

The move is one of the strangest the Rangers have made this season. When they signed Paddack and selected the contract of infielder Cameron Cauley, the Rangers left open a 40-man roster spot. By DFA’ing Paddack on Tuesday, the Rangers have two open 40-man roster spots.

Collyer should be available for Tuesday’s game with the Guardians.

Chris Paddack’s One Rangers Game

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paddack made his Rangers debut in a bulk relief appearance Monday, covering four-plus innings while allowing two runs on seven hits in a no-decision. Given his body of work this year, it was one of his better performances of the season.

The right-hander is 0-7 with a 6.79 ERA in 14 appearances, including nine starts, for three clubs in 2026 — Miami, Cincinnati, and Texas. The Rangers have seven days to trade, release, or outright Paddack to the minor leagues.

Given Paddack’s experience, a trade or a release so he can explore free agency is more likely. But, he is from the Austin area so it’s possible he accepts an assignment to Round Rock, if things get that far. Texas is the third team to designate him for assignment this season after the Miami Marlins signed him to a one-year deal in the offseason.

The Rangers are calling Collyer up for the third time this season as he made his MLB debut in April. He is 1-1 with a 3.71 ERA in 17 innings with the Rangers. He’s walked 14 and struck out 15. He’s been at Triple-A Round Rock since June 1 and has allowed three earned runs in 9.1 innings with 11 walks and 13 strikeouts. In the minors in 2026 he is 2-0 with a 2.65 ERA in 17 games. He last pitched on Thursday.

Texas is nearing the end of a long stretch without an off day. Tuesday is Texas’ 13th game without an off day since June 17. The Rangers have two more games left — Wednesday’s getaway game in Cleveland and Thursday’s opener with the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field — before they get a day off on Friday.