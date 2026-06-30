Why Rangers DFA Moves Signal They're Not Done Looking for Free-Agent Pitching

The Texas Rangers were a transaction machine on Monday. They made four moves, all of which mattered.

The Rangers completed their signing of veteran right-hander Chris Paddack and turned him loose on the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night after Tyler Alexander pitched a clean first inning as the opener.

The Rangers also selected the contract of Cameron Cauley, a young infielder and outfielder who they see as a player that can handle multiple positions, platoon with left-handed hitters and provide top-end speed on the basepaths.

But to bring those players on, Texas had to make room on the roster. The Rangers designated two players for assignment — outfielder Jarred Kelenic and pitcher Joe Ross.

On the surface they seemed like normal transactions. But taken as a group, something's clear. The Rangers may not be done seeking veteran free-agent pitching just yet.

What Rangers Might Do Next

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chris Paddack. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Paddack produced a solid performance in bulk on Monday, as he allowed seven hits and two runs in four innings, helping the Rangers get to the rest of their bullpen without too much damage.

But Texas is still a bit strapped. Jack Leiter is out until at least August after ankle surgery. Jordan Montgomery is likely a month from being ready to return to the rotation after Tommy John surgery. Texas may need to do exactly what it did with Paddack on Monday — sign more pitching.

Looking back, the Rangers planned for this eventuality last week. Before Texas hit the road for this 10-game road trip they gave first baseman Blaine Crim his release. He opted to pursue an opportunity in Asia. But the Rangers didn't fill the 40-man roster spot. They left it open.

Right around that same time, Paddack opted for free agency after Cincinnati designated him for assignment and he cleared waivers. The Rangers were clearly watching for pitching and waiting for the right opportunity.

Texas didn't need to make a 40-man move to sign Paddack, just a 26-man move. But after Wyatt Langford hurt his hamstring, Texas need help there, too. Once the Rangers decided that Cauley was the pick, then they needed a 40-man spot.

But the Rangers designated two players for assignment. That means the Rangers have a 40-man opening for the second time in a week.

The Rangers may trade for starting pitching help at some point closer to the deadline. But the price to acquire starting pitching in late June is higher than in late July, especially if one is talking about controllable pitchers.

The Rangers keeping an open spot on the 40 man roster is relevant because they can offer that spot quickly to the right pitcher, as they did with paddock on Monday. It’s part of the strategy, not a dead spot Texas can’t fill.