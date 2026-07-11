Rangers' First Round Success Has Helped Build Current Roster

As president Chris Young, GM Ross Fenstermaker and the Texas Rangers front office prepare to make the 16th overall selection in Saturday's MLB Draft, they do so with the knowledge that the organization has a pretty good recent track record in the opening round.

It remains to be seen whether catching prospect Malcolm Moore or shortstop Gavin Fien, the Rangers' 2024 and 2025 first-round picks, respectively, go on to break through at the major league level. Before them, however, Texas had already benefited from hitting on a string of early selections.

Between 2019 and 2023 (and not including the competitive balance round), the Rangers used first round picks to land Josh Jung (No. 8 over-all), Justin Foscue (No. 14), Jack Leiter (No. 2), Kumar Rocker (No. 3) and Wyatt Langford (No. 4). That group includes the club's top-three hitters in OPS (Foscue, Langford, Jung) and two of the team's five pitchers with at least 15 starts on the year.

Rangers' "First Round Five" Have Anchored 2026 Team

Current Texas Rangers and former Vanderbilt teammates Jack Leiter (left) and Kumar Rocker (right). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It should be noted that Texas enjoyed the benefit of making four top-10 selections over that time period, including three in the top five. Yet, teams like the Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins had similarly lofty draft slots over that same time period and haven't demonstrated the same track record of success to date.

Even with all draftees remaining relatively early into their prime (or having not yet reached their prime), it seems safe to say that the Rangers have hit on each pick.

Jung was an All-Star as a rookie in 2023 before playing a critical role in the team's World Series victory that fall. Fast forward to this season, and the 28-year-old might be having an even better campaign (.297/.361/.811 with nine home runs and an AL-best 23 doubles - even if he fell short of a second All-Star nod.

Foscue was viewed as a dramatic reach when Texas selected him in 2020, but the 27-year-old second baseman has broken through as an on-base machine (.363 OBP) who currently occupies the leadoff spot as an ideal table-setter for the club's big bats.

Leiter and Rocker, forever united by their shared Vanderbilt history, haven't quite developed as front-line rotation mainstays (although Leiter enjoyed a strong 2025 campaign), but they remain regulars in the starting five while still being young enough (they are both 26) to assume larger roles as the likes of Jacob DeGrom and Nathan Eovaldi experience anticipated age-related decline.

Texas Rangers mascot Rangers Captain flies the Texas state flag. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, Langford has blossomed at a time when many of his 2023 draft class contemporaries, including No. 3 Max Clark and No. 5 Walker Jenkins, are still forging their path towards the majors (that Paul Skenes kid has turned out okay, though).

Remarkably, the 24-year-old is in his third season of regular MLB duty, currently sporting a career-best .811 OPS while looking to overcome a hamstring injury and build upon last year's 22-homer campaign.

And that is no disrespect to 2018 first-round pick Cole Winn, who remains a bullpen regular for Texas after a sensational 2025 campaign (0-1, with a 1.51 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 appearances). It simply goes to show how impactful their consecutive quintet of homegrown first-round picks has been.

Whatever success the Rangers can achieve this season, it's probably safe to assume that Jung, Foscue, Leiter, Rocker, and Langford will play a big role in it.