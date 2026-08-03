Rangers-Giants Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Injured List

Looking ahead at the series between the Texas Rangers and the San Francisco Giants the probable pitchers reflect what could happen before the trade deadline ends on Monday.

There was only one probable pitcher set for either team as of Sunday night. That was San Francisco Giants right-hander Logan Webb, a pitcher the Giants have declared off limits in trade talks.

San Francisco left San Diego after Sunday’s game to come to Texas with their entire team, but with the understanding that it's likely president of baseball operations Buster Posey would part with several key players by the 5 p.m. central deadline. The Giants (47-65) are out of the playoff race.

Things are far murkier for the Rangers (55-57). A week ago last Monday. the Rangers were in the lead in the AL West and wrapped up a series with Seattle in which they won three out of four games.

Then, Texas went on the road and fell apart. The Rangers won their first game in Tampa Bay and then lost the next five, including three straight to the Houston Astros.

The Rangers enter this series 2.5 games out of first place and 1.5 games out of the final AL wild card berth. But the Rangers had been on the fringes of the division and wild card race all season. Does this mean they sell? Buy? A little of both? No one will be sure until the clock runs out of time Monday evening.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, Rangers injuries and more.

San Francisco Giants at Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Monday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: ESPN; Giants: ESPN

Tuesday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Giants: NBC Sports Bay Area

Wednesday: 1:35 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Giants: NBC Sports Bay Area

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Giants: KNBR 680, 1510 AM - KSFN

Starting Pitchers

Monday: Texas TBA vs. Giants RHP Logan Webb (6-7, 3.93)

Tuesday: Texas TBA vs. Giants TBA

Wednesday: Texas TBA vs. Giants TBA

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: UTIL Cody Freeman (herniated disc in neck), C Kyle Higashioka (right flexor strain), 3B Josh Jung (left calf strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement), RHP Jakob Junis (left adductor strain).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery), RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand), LHP Jalen Beeks (flexor tendon surgery), RHP Jose Corniell (right flexor strain), C Danny Jansen (right forearm strain).

August Series: vs. San Francisco, Aug. 3-5; vs. Baltimore, Aug. 7-9; at Los Angeles Angels, Aug. 10-13; at Athletics, Aug. 14-16; vs. Washington, Aug. 18-20; vs. Los Angeles Angels, Aug. 21-23; at Chicago White Sox, Aug. 24-26; Aug. 28-30 at Milwaukee.