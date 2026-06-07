Rangers Give Superstar Day Off, Causing Lineup Tweaks vs. Guardians

With the Texas Rangers facing a left-handed pitcher on Sunday, it's time for manager Skip Schumaker to flip the lineup back to closer to Friday's alignment. Well, not exactly.

Friday was when Wyatt Langford and Corey Seager both returned from the injured list. That night, facing a left-handed starter, the Rangers opted to hit Langford in the leadoff spot and Seager in the second spot. They also only had one other left-handed bat in the lineup, which was Brandon Nimmo, who batted fourth.

Schumaker said before that game that Langford as a leadoff hitter would not be an everyday thing. That proved prophetic. When he released the lineup on Saturday, Langford was batting fifth. But, the Rangers were facing a right-handed pitcher and started every lefty they had. But for Sunday, many things changed due to one decision — giving Corey Seager a day off.

Rangers Lineup for June 7 vs. Guardians

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson celebrates with third baseman Josh Jung. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

LF Wyatt Langford

3B Josh Jung

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

2B Justin Foscue

SS Ezequiel Duran

DH Joc Pederson (L)

1B Jake Burger

CF Michael Helman

C Elías Díaz

There's some stuff going on here. Langford is back in the leadoff spot for the second time in three days. This could be a function of Rangers taking an orthodox approach to their leadoff spot in the past two weeks.

Joc Pederson has been the primary leadoff hitter and plays today against a left-handed pitcher because the Rangers are giving Seager a day off. Schumaker said on Friday that Seager would get more days off.

By giving Seager a day off Schumaker needs a shortstop, so he slides Ezequiel Duran there. The Rangers go with Justin Foscue at second base and make him the clean-up hitter. Brandon Nimmo, who has been in that spot for the past two games, moves up a spot to third.

Michael Helman is back in center field as the Rangers bench Evan Carter for the second time in three games. Schumaker made it clear on Friday that he does not intend to start Carter against lefties for the foreseeable future. But he's sure to be an option off the bench.

The game marks the Rangers debut of catcher Elías Díaz. Schumacher hinted on Saturday that Díaz might start in Sunday's game because Kyle Higashioka had started every game behind the plate since Tuesday. Higashioka has had a hot bat but catchers need a day off occasionally. Schumacher didn't wasn't definitive about Díaz at the time because he signing was not official.

He carries a lifetime slash of .246/.300/.385 with 73 home runs and 331 RBI. He was named a National League All-Star in 2023 with the Rockies, where he slashed .267/.316/.409 with 14 home runs and 72 RBI. He only played in a handful of games with the Kansas City Royals this season before he was designated for assignment.