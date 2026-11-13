Scott Boras Takes Conciliatory Tone Amid Rangers, Corey Seager Trade Talk

There is no bigger or better agent in Major League Baseball than Scott Boras. Name the top player and there’s a good chance he represents them.

Right now, his attention is on representing the best pitcher on the free agent market, Tarik Skubal Many believe that Boras is angling to make the two-time American League Cy Young winner the most expensive pitcher in the game’s history. He drives a hard bargain. He’s likely to get his way.

Boras has a portfolio of other clients. One is Corey Seager, the Texas Rangers shortstop that he helped negotiate a 10-year, $325 million deal before the 2022 season. Seager is halfway through the deal, but there are now rumors that the Rangers are interested in trying to trade their high-priced shortstop.

Boras was recently asked about Seager at the MLB general managers meetings in Las Vegas. The long-time agent struck a neutral tone when asked about what could happen with Seager.

Scott Boras on Corey Seager

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry, Boras was asked about Seager and said that he talks with the Rangers on a regular basis — but not about trades.

“I mean, I have dialog with the Rangers about Corey for a lot of reasons, but it usually has to do with how they're utilizing him as the core of what they're doing to win,” Boras said.

The Rangers are reportedly exploring trading Seager because of the money — more than $30 million per year — and a desire to add more talent to a team that finished one game under-.500. Subtracting Seager from that equation seems odd, but he’s one of the few Rangers that can return multiple players in return in trade.

Plus, Texas expects to have a flat payroll from 2026, around $190 million. President of baseball operations Chris Young may need the money Seager frees up to lure more players to Texas. Call it addition by subtraction.

Seager now has 10-5 rights as a player with 10 Major League seasons and five seasons with the same team. It means he can veto any trade. It doesn’t take a trade off the table. It just means Seager must waive his rights. Boras said he’s not involved in those conversations.

“Those are things that a general manager discusses with a player,” Boras said “Those decisions are personal to them. Our job is to make sure the player is ready to play, ready to perform, and do what he does.”

Seager is coming off his worst statistical season after going on the injured list three times. But his 162-game career slash of .284/.358/.503 with 32 home runs and 94 RBI will be enticing to any team willing to take on his contract. Any way the Rangers look at it, it’s a big lift. But Boras won’t be pulling as many strings as one might expect.